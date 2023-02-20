DP World Tour 2023 Hero Indian Open field explored

After a successful Thailand Classic outing, the DP World Tour is now headed to New Delhi, India for the 2023 Hero Indian Open. The European Tour event is set to be played at DLF Golf and Country Club from Thursday, February 23.
The Indian Open will mark the 13th event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule. This will be the third European tour event in Asia in 2023 as well. Having played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, the DP World Tour event will have a prize purse of $2 million on offer.
2023 Hero Indian Open field
The DP World Tour 2023 Hero Indian Open field will feature a 132-players. As the event will not have Monday qualifiers, the tour has let out a limited field for the competition days ahead of its start.
According to the European Tour, the Indian event’s field will be headlined by Thailand Classic winner Thorbjorn Olesen. He will be joined by the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Yannik Paul, and more.
The four-day event will see golfers, including several Indian players, compete against each other for the top prize. However, the event that clashes with the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic will not feature any of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders.
Here is the full field for the Hero Indian Open:
- Derek Ackerman
- Veer Ahlawat
- Thomas Aiken
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Honey Baisoya
- Sachin Baisoya
- Matthew Baldwin
- Aadil Bedi
- Oliver Bekker
- Gaganjeet Bhullar
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Christoffer Bring
- Jorge Campillo
- Abhijit Singh Chadha
- Yashas Chandra
- S.S.P. Chawrasia
- Angad Cheema
- S Chikkarangappa
- Om Prakash Chouhan
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Jens Fahrbring
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Simon Forsström
- Daniel Gale
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Jamal Hossain
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Gary Hurley
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Khalin H Joshi
- Shiv Kapur
- Kshitij Naveed Kaul
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Rashid Khan
- Shamim Khan
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Karandeep Kochhar
- Mikko Korhonen
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Abhinav Lohan
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Udayan Mane
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Renato Paratore
- Varun Parikh
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Mithun Perera
- Garrick Porteous
- Anthony Quayle
- Jyoti Randhawa
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ajeetesh Sandhu
- Yuvraj Sandhu
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Freddy Schott
- Sandy Scott
- Akshay Sharma
- Kartik Sharma
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Dhruv Sheoran
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Anant Singh Ahlawat
- Yuvraj Singh
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Julian Suri
- Santiago Tarrio
- N Thangaraja
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jeunghun Wang
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Sandeep Yadav
More details on the 2023 Hero Indian Open, including the schedule and prize money payout, will be updated soon.