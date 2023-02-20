DP World Tour 2023 Hero Indian Open field explored

After a successful Thailand Classic outing, the DP World Tour is now headed to New Delhi, India for the 2023 Hero Indian Open. The European Tour event is set to be played at DLF Golf and Country Club from Thursday, February 23.

The Indian Open will mark the 13th event of the 2023-2023 DP World Tour schedule. This will be the third European tour event in Asia in 2023 as well. Having played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, the DP World Tour event will have a prize purse of $2 million on offer.

2023 Hero Indian Open field

The DP World Tour 2023 Hero Indian Open field will feature a 132-players. As the event will not have Monday qualifiers, the tour has let out a limited field for the competition days ahead of its start.

According to the European Tour, the Indian event’s field will be headlined by Thailand Classic winner Thorbjorn Olesen. He will be joined by the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Yannik Paul, and more.

Let’s keep it going! What a feeling! So happy to get the W at the #ThailandClassic Thanks to my family, team, sponsors and fans for the continued support. It means so much.And to everyone involved this week at the Thailand Classic, thank you for a great tournament.Let’s keep it going! What a feeling! So happy to get the W at the #ThailandClassic 🏆 Thanks to my family, team, sponsors and fans for the continued support. It means so much. And to everyone involved this week at the Thailand Classic, thank you for a great tournament. Let’s keep it going! 🇩🇰 https://t.co/fMcqwXfi3j

The four-day event will see golfers, including several Indian players, compete against each other for the top prize. However, the event that clashes with the PGA Tour’s Honda Classic will not feature any of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders.

Here is the full field for the Hero Indian Open:

Derek Ackerman

Veer Ahlawat

Thomas Aiken

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Honey Baisoya

Sachin Baisoya

Matthew Baldwin

Aadil Bedi

Oliver Bekker

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Christoffer Bring

Jorge Campillo

Abhijit Singh Chadha

Yashas Chandra

S.S.P. Chawrasia

Angad Cheema

S Chikkarangappa

Om Prakash Chouhan

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Jens Fahrbring

Pedro Figueiredo

Alex Fitzpatrick

Simon Forsström

Daniel Gale

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Ricardo Gouveia

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Chase Hanna

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

Jamal Hossain

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Gary Hurley

Aguri Iwasaki

Jazz Janewattananond

Khalin H Joshi

Shiv Kapur

Kshitij Naveed Kaul

Masahiro Kawamura

Rashid Khan

Shamim Khan

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Karandeep Kochhar

Mikko Korhonen

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Abhinav Lohan

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Udayan Mane

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Renato Paratore

Varun Parikh

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Mithun Perera

Garrick Porteous

Anthony Quayle

Jyoti Randhawa

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ajeetesh Sandhu

Yuvraj Sandhu

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Freddy Schott

Sandy Scott

Akshay Sharma

Kartik Sharma

Shubhankar Sharma

Dhruv Sheoran

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Anant Singh Ahlawat

Yuvraj Singh

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Julian Suri

Santiago Tarrio

N Thangaraja

Daniel Van Tonder

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jeunghun Wang

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Sandeep Yadav

More details on the 2023 Hero Indian Open, including the schedule and prize money payout, will be updated soon.

