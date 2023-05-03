DP World Tour 2023 Italian Open TV schedule: How to watch, streaming, tee times, radio, and more

The DP World Tour now heads to Rome for the 2023 Italian Open, which will take place at Marco Simone Golf Club.
The Italian Open will be telecast on the Golf Channel in the United States and on Sky Sports in the UK region.
Here is the TV schedule for the Italian Open:
Thursday, May 4
Round 1: 7 am - 12 pm EST
Friday, May 5
Round 2: 7 am - 12 pm EST
Saturday, May 6
Round 3: 7:30 am - 12 pm EST
Sunday, May 7
Round 4: 7:30 am - 12 pm EST
Fans can also enjoy streaming the Italian Open on FuboTV. UK-based fans can stream Sky Sports with Now Sports.
DP World Tour Italian Open tee time details round 1
Here are the tee time details for the 2023 Italian Open, round 1:
Hole 1
- 07:30: Marco Florioli, Tobias Edén, Adrien Saddier
- 07:40: John Axelsen, James Morrison, Mikko Korhonen
- 07:50: Jeff Winther, Fabrizio Zanotti, Jason Scrivener
- 08:00: Dale Whitnell, Wil Besseling, Sean Crocker
- 08:10: Matthew Southgate, Ross Fisher, Santiago Tarrio
- 08:20: Julien Guerrier, George Coetzee, Darius Van Driel
- 08:30: Lukas Nemecz, Ashun Wu, Kalle Samooja
- 08:40: Victor Dubuisson, Emanuele Canonica, Oliver Wilson
- 08:50: Niklas Nørgaard, Marc Warren, Andrea Saracino
- 09:00: Gudmundur Kristjansson, Daniel Van Tonder, Ma Chengyao
- 09:10: Andrea Romano, Paul Waring, Marcus Armitage
- 09:20: Jacques Kruyswijk, Jeunghun Wang, Daniel Brown
- 09:30: Joël Stalter, Gunner Wiebe, Tom McKibbin
- 12:30: Aaron Cockerill, Oliver Bekker, Matthieu Pavon
- 12:40: Francesco Laporta, Richie Ramsay, Antoine Rozner
- 12:50: Callum Shinkwin, Hurley Long, Ewen Ferguson
- 13:00: Adrian Meronk, Nicolai Højgaard, Marcel Siem
- 13:10: Jorge Campillo, Ockie Strydom, Sami Välimäki
- 13:20: Rasmus Højgaard, Guido Migliozzi, Robert Macintyre
- 13:30: Nick Bachem, Julien Brun, Jordan Smith
- 13:40: Matthew Baldwin, Adrian Otaegui, Zander Lombard
- 13:50: Shubhankar Sharma, Gavin Green, Richard Mansell
- 14:00: Aron Zimmer, Stephen Gallacher, Angel Hidalgo
- 14:10: Søren Kjeldsen, Justin Walters, Lorenzo Gagli
- 14:20: Pietro Bovari, Maximilian Kieffer, Johannes Veerman
- 14:30: Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño, Grégory Havret, Alexander Knappe
Hole 10
- 07:30: Dan Bradbury Grant Forrest Ryo Hisatsune
- 07:40: Daniel Gavins, Stefano Mazzoli, Connor Syme
- 07:50: Gregorio De Leo, Thriston Lawrence, Yannik Paul
- 08:00: Adri Arnaus, Thorbjørn Olesen, Renato Paratore
- 08:10: Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Edoardo Molinari
- 08:20: Luke Donald Calum Hill, Victor Perez
- 08:30: Rafa Cabrera, Bello Filippo Celli, Sebastian Söderberg
- 08:40: Alexander Björk, Masahiro Kawamura, Joost Luiten
- 08:50: Joakim Lagergren, Haotong Li, Eddie Pepperell
- 09:00: Marcus Helligkilde, Scott Jamieson, Andy Sullivan
- 09:10: Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Daniel Hillier, Alexander Levy
- 09:20: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, John Murphy, Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- 09:30: Tapio Pulkkanen, Marcel Schneider, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- 12:30: Nacho Elvira, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Chase Hanna
- 12:40: John Catlin, Enrico Di Nitto, Romain Langasque
- 12:50: Christoffer Brings, Todd Clements, Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- 13:00: Manu Gandas, Oliver Hundebøll, Gary Stal
- 13:10: Alejandro Del Rey, Deon Germishuys, Yeongsu Kim
- 13:20: Louis De Jager, David Horsey, Freddy Schott
- 13:30: Gary Hurley Clément Sordet Jazz Janewattananond
- 13:40: Joshua Lee, John Parry, Martin Simonsen
- 13:50: Bryce Easton, Pedro Figueiredo, Kazuki Higa
- 14:00: Simon Forsström, Jeremy Freiburghaus, Jeong Weon Ko
- 14:10: Hennie Du Plessis, Matthew Jordan, Jacopo Vecchi, Fossa
- 14:20: Jens Dantorp, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, David Ravetto
- 14:30: Sam Hutsby, Garrick Porteous, Jc Ritchie
