DP World Tour 2023 Italian Open TV schedule: How to watch, streaming, tee times, radio, and more

The DP World Tour now heads to Rome for the 2023 Italian Open, which will take place at Marco Simone Golf Club.

The Italian Open will be telecast on the Golf Channel in the United States and on Sky Sports in the UK region.

Here is the TV schedule for the Italian Open:

Thursday, May 4

Round 1: 7 am - 12 pm EST

Friday, May 5

Round 2: 7 am - 12 pm EST

Saturday, May 6

Round 3: 7:30 am - 12 pm EST

Sunday, May 7

Round 4: 7:30 am - 12 pm EST

Fans can also enjoy streaming the Italian Open on FuboTV. UK-based fans can stream Sky Sports with Now Sports.

DP World Tour Italian Open tee time details round 1

Here are the tee time details for the 2023 Italian Open, round 1:

Hole 1

07:30: Marco Florioli, Tobias Edén, Adrien Saddier

07:40: John Axelsen, James Morrison, Mikko Korhonen

07:50: Jeff Winther, Fabrizio Zanotti, Jason Scrivener

08:00: Dale Whitnell, Wil Besseling, Sean Crocker

08:10: Matthew Southgate, Ross Fisher, Santiago Tarrio

08:20: Julien Guerrier, George Coetzee, Darius Van Driel

08:30: Lukas Nemecz, Ashun Wu, Kalle Samooja

08:40: Victor Dubuisson, Emanuele Canonica, Oliver Wilson

08:50: Niklas Nørgaard, Marc Warren, Andrea Saracino

09:00: Gudmundur Kristjansson, Daniel Van Tonder, Ma Chengyao

09:10: Andrea Romano, Paul Waring, Marcus Armitage

09:20: Jacques Kruyswijk, Jeunghun Wang, Daniel Brown

09:30: Joël Stalter, Gunner Wiebe, Tom McKibbin

12:30: Aaron Cockerill, Oliver Bekker, Matthieu Pavon

12:40: Francesco Laporta, Richie Ramsay, Antoine Rozner

12:50: Callum Shinkwin, Hurley Long, Ewen Ferguson

13:00: Adrian Meronk, Nicolai Højgaard, Marcel Siem

13:10: Jorge Campillo, Ockie Strydom, Sami Välimäki

13:20: Rasmus Højgaard, Guido Migliozzi, Robert Macintyre

13:30: Nick Bachem, Julien Brun, Jordan Smith

13:40: Matthew Baldwin, Adrian Otaegui, Zander Lombard

13:50: Shubhankar Sharma, Gavin Green, Richard Mansell

14:00: Aron Zimmer, Stephen Gallacher, Angel Hidalgo

14:10: Søren Kjeldsen, Justin Walters, Lorenzo Gagli

14:20: Pietro Bovari, Maximilian Kieffer, Johannes Veerman

14:30: Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño, Grégory Havret, Alexander Knappe

Hole 10

07:30: Dan Bradbury Grant Forrest Ryo Hisatsune

07:40: Daniel Gavins, Stefano Mazzoli, Connor Syme

07:50: Gregorio De Leo, Thriston Lawrence, Yannik Paul

08:00: Adri Arnaus, Thorbjørn Olesen, Renato Paratore

08:10: Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Edoardo Molinari

08:20: Luke Donald Calum Hill, Victor Perez

08:30: Rafa Cabrera, Bello Filippo Celli, Sebastian Söderberg

08:40: Alexander Björk, Masahiro Kawamura, Joost Luiten

08:50: Joakim Lagergren, Haotong Li, Eddie Pepperell

09:00: Marcus Helligkilde, Scott Jamieson, Andy Sullivan

09:10: Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Daniel Hillier, Alexander Levy

09:20: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, John Murphy, Robin Sciot-Siegrist

09:30: Tapio Pulkkanen, Marcel Schneider, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

12:30: Nacho Elvira, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Chase Hanna

12:40: John Catlin, Enrico Di Nitto, Romain Langasque

12:50: Christoffer Brings, Todd Clements, Mike Lorenzo-Vera

13:00: Manu Gandas, Oliver Hundebøll, Gary Stal

13:10: Alejandro Del Rey, Deon Germishuys, Yeongsu Kim

13:20: Louis De Jager, David Horsey, Freddy Schott

13:30: Gary Hurley Clément Sordet Jazz Janewattananond

13:40: Joshua Lee, John Parry, Martin Simonsen

13:50: Bryce Easton, Pedro Figueiredo, Kazuki Higa

14:00: Simon Forsström, Jeremy Freiburghaus, Jeong Weon Ko

14:10: Hennie Du Plessis, Matthew Jordan, Jacopo Vecchi, Fossa

14:20: Jens Dantorp, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, David Ravetto

14:30: Sam Hutsby, Garrick Porteous, Jc Ritchie

