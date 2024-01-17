DP World Tour 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic odds and best bets explored

After a successful Dubai Invitational outing, the DP World Tour is now at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The event, scheduled to tee off on Thursday, January 18, features a stacked 132-player field. The first Rolex Series event of the season offers a prize purse of $9,000,000.
The Dubai Desert Classic will see several of the world’s top golfers teeing up, including World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who finished T2 last week at the Dubai Invitational, will once again ditch the PGA Tour for the European circuit. Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfer on the Emirates Golf Club field is also the favorite to win this coming weekend.
2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic odds
McIlroy comes into the Dubai Desert Classic with 13-3 (+325) odds. He is followed by last week’s winner Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman shares the second position on the odds list with Tyrrell Hatton, with 10-to-1 odds. It is important to note that there is a big gap between the top two on the table.
Brian Harman sits fourth on the list with 16-1 odds. He is followed by Cameron Young and Joaquin Niemann. They both come into the event with 18-1 odds. Nicolai Hojgaard (20-1), Adam Scott (22-1), Adrian Meronk (22-1), Thorbjorn Olesen (28-1), Rasmus Hojgaard (30-1) and Ryan Fox (33-1) are other big names to catch this weekend.
Listed below is the list of top odds for the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic (as per GNN):
- Rory McIlroy - 350
- Tommy Fleetwood - 1000
- Tyrrell Hatton - 1000
- Brian Harman - 1600
- Cameron Young - 1800
- Joaquin Niemann - 1800
- Nicolai Hojgaard - 2000
- Adam Scott - 2200
- Adrian Meronk - 2200
- Thorbjorn Olesen - 2800
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 3000
- Ryan Fox - 3300
- Jordan Smith - 3500
- Thriston Lawrence - 3500
- Yannik Paul - 3500
- Ewen Ferguson - 5500
- Laurie Canter - 6000
- Rikuya Hoshino - 6500
- Zander Lombard - 6500
- Alex Fitzpatrick - 7000
- Romain Langasque - 7000
- Adrian Otaegui - 8000
- Alejandro Del Rey - 8000
- Jorge Campillo - 8000
- Julien Guerrier - 8000
- Michael Thorbjornsen - 8000
- Antoine Rozner - 9000
- Grant Forrest - 9000
- Hennie Du Plessis - 9000
- Joost Luiten - 9000
- Padraig Harrington - 9000
- Richard Mansell - 9000
- Sebastian Soderberg - 9000
- Calum Hill - 10000
- Dan Bradbury - 10000
- Gavin Green - 10000
- Marcel Siem - 10000
- Marcus Helligkilde - 10000
- Nathan Kimsey - 10000
- Niklas Norgaard Mller - 10000
- Tom McKibbin - 10000
- Francesco Molinari - 11000
- Adri Arnaus - 12500
- Bernd Wiesberger - 12500
- Connor Syme - 12500
- Daniel Brown - 12500
- Daniel Hillier - 12500
- Eddie Pepperell - 12500
- Guido Migliozzi - 12500
- Jason Scrivener - 12500
- Jayden Schaper - 12500
- Jeff Winther - 12500
- Julien Brun - 12500
- Louis De Jager - 12500
- Marco Penge - 12500
- MJ Daffue - 12500
- Paul Waring - 12500
- Richie Ramsay - 12500
- Sean Crocker - 12500
- Andy Sullivan - 15000
- Fabrizio Zanotti - 15000
- Kalle Samooja - 15000
- Adrien Saddier - 17500
- Jesper Svensson - 17500
- Kevin Tway - 17500
- Matthew Jordan - 17500
- Nick Bachem - 17500
- Pablo Larrazabal - 17500
- Scott Jamieson - 17500
- Maximilian Kieffer – 20000
More info on the DP World Tour's 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.