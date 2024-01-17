DP World Tour 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic odds and best bets explored

After a successful Dubai Invitational outing, the DP World Tour is now at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates for the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. The event, scheduled to tee off on Thursday, January 18, features a stacked 132-player field. The first Rolex Series event of the season offers a prize purse of $9,000,000.

The Dubai Desert Classic will see several of the world’s top golfers teeing up, including World No. 2 Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who finished T2 last week at the Dubai Invitational, will once again ditch the PGA Tour for the European circuit. Unsurprisingly, the top-ranked golfer on the Emirates Golf Club field is also the favorite to win this coming weekend.

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic odds

McIlroy comes into the Dubai Desert Classic with 13-3 (+325) odds. He is followed by last week’s winner Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman shares the second position on the odds list with Tyrrell Hatton, with 10-to-1 odds. It is important to note that there is a big gap between the top two on the table.

Brian Harman sits fourth on the list with 16-1 odds. He is followed by Cameron Young and Joaquin Niemann. They both come into the event with 18-1 odds. Nicolai Hojgaard (20-1), Adam Scott (22-1), Adrian Meronk (22-1), Thorbjorn Olesen (28-1), Rasmus Hojgaard (30-1) and Ryan Fox (33-1) are other big names to catch this weekend.

Listed below is the list of top odds for the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic (as per GNN):

Rory McIlroy - 350

Tommy Fleetwood - 1000

Tyrrell Hatton - 1000

Brian Harman - 1600

Cameron Young - 1800

Joaquin Niemann - 1800

Nicolai Hojgaard - 2000

Adam Scott - 2200

Adrian Meronk - 2200

Thorbjorn Olesen - 2800

Rasmus Hojgaard - 3000

Ryan Fox - 3300

Jordan Smith - 3500

Thriston Lawrence - 3500

Yannik Paul - 3500

Ewen Ferguson - 5500

Laurie Canter - 6000

Rikuya Hoshino - 6500

Zander Lombard - 6500

Alex Fitzpatrick - 7000

Romain Langasque - 7000

Adrian Otaegui - 8000

Alejandro Del Rey - 8000

Jorge Campillo - 8000

Julien Guerrier - 8000

Michael Thorbjornsen - 8000

Antoine Rozner - 9000

Grant Forrest - 9000

Hennie Du Plessis - 9000

Joost Luiten - 9000

Padraig Harrington - 9000

Richard Mansell - 9000

Sebastian Soderberg - 9000

Calum Hill - 10000

Dan Bradbury - 10000

Gavin Green - 10000

Marcel Siem - 10000

Marcus Helligkilde - 10000

Nathan Kimsey - 10000

Niklas Norgaard Mller - 10000

Tom McKibbin - 10000

Francesco Molinari - 11000

Adri Arnaus - 12500

Bernd Wiesberger - 12500

Connor Syme - 12500

Daniel Brown - 12500

Daniel Hillier - 12500

Eddie Pepperell - 12500

Guido Migliozzi - 12500

Jason Scrivener - 12500

Jayden Schaper - 12500

Jeff Winther - 12500

Julien Brun - 12500

Louis De Jager - 12500

Marco Penge - 12500

MJ Daffue - 12500

Paul Waring - 12500

Richie Ramsay - 12500

Sean Crocker - 12500

Andy Sullivan - 15000

Fabrizio Zanotti - 15000

Kalle Samooja - 15000

Adrien Saddier - 17500

Jesper Svensson - 17500

Kevin Tway - 17500

Matthew Jordan - 17500

Nick Bachem - 17500

Pablo Larrazabal - 17500

Scott Jamieson - 17500

Maximilian Kieffer – 20000

More info on the DP World Tour's 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.