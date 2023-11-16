DP World Tour Championship 2023: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

The 2023 DP World Tour Championship will mark the end of the regular season of the DP World Tour. The competition is slated to take place at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Earth Course in Dubai from November 16 to November 19.

This week's competition will include the top 50 golfers on the Race to Dubai list, who will compete to win a standard 72-hole format tournament.

Golf fans will be able to follow the competition from the comfort of their own homes. Golf Channel will broadcast live coverage of each of the tournament's four rounds.

Golf Channel will broadcast live coverage of the first three rounds from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET and the fourth round will be streamed from 1:30 a.m. ET to 7:30 a.m. ET.

All four rounds will be accessible to American viewers one day ahead of schedule due to the tournament's location in Dubai. The first round is scheduled to take place on Thursday. However, in the United States, it will be shown live on Wednesday beginning at two in the morning ET.

Peacock will also host a live webcast of the competition.

Here is how to watch the 2023 DP World Tour Championship (All time in ET):

Round 1

Scheduled: Thursday, November 16

Round starts: 11:30 p.m. Wednesday

Live TV coverage

Time: 2-8 a.m.

Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream

Time: 2-8 a.m.

Channel: Peacock

Round 2

Scheduled: Friday, November 17

Round starts: 11:30 p.m. Thursday

Live TV coverage

Time: 2-8 a.m.

Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream

Time: 2-8 a.m.

Channel: Peacock

Round 3

Scheduled: Saturday, November 18

Round starts: 11:30 p.m. Friday

Live TV coverage

Time: 2-8 a.m.

Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream

Time: 2-8 a.m.

Channel: Peacock

Round 4

Scheduled: Sunday, November 19

Round starts: 11 p.m. Saturday

Live TV coverage

Time: 1:30 - 7:30 a.m.

Channel: Golf Channel

Live stream

Time: 1:30 - 7:30 a.m.

Channel: Peacock

When will golfers tee off for the first round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship?

Golfers will tee off for the first round of the 2023 DP World Tour Championship on Thursday, November 16, at 8:30 a.m. GMT. All the golfers will tee off on the first tee hole. Fifty golfers are competing in the tournament and all the players are divided into a group of two based on their Race to Dubai rankings.

Daniel Brown will start the first round of the tournament at 8:30 a.m. GMT with Jens Dantrop on the first hole. Matt Wallace will tee off with Nacho Elvira at 8:40 a.m. GMT.

Jon Rahma and Rory McIlroy will start the game at last. They will tee off at 12:45 p.m. GMT on the first hole.