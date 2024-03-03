DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley reflects on his departure with no regrets, hopes for a unified golf future - “It is inevitable"

DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley will leave his position on the golf series with no regrets. Pelley is returning to his home country, Canada after quitting his position on the DP World Tour.

He has worked with DP World Tour for the past eight years. However, earlier in 2024, Pelley made an announcement about his departure to join Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment.

Keith Pelley recently discussed his thoughts about quitting the DP World Tour in an interview with The Sunday Times' Tom Kershaw, saying that although it was a tough choice, he has no regrets.

Pelley said:

"Whether it be in six months, a year, two years or ten years, I think people are coming to the realisation that a collective product is in the best interest of global golf. It is the only way growth and prize funds continue at this level. It is inevitable."

Expand Tweet

"I don’t have any relationship with them" - Keith Pelley discusses DP World Tour defectors who joined LIV Golf

The DP World Tour has undergone numerous changes in the last two years, since the inception of LIV Golf. Dozens of players from the circuit have joined the Saudi-backed league in the last two years.

Speaking about the players who joined LIV, Pelley said (via The Sunday Times):

"I have no problem with anybody making a decision about what is best for them but I don’t want them to begrudge the decisions we made in the best interest of the tour."

Unlike the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour did not ban them from playing on the circuit, instead, they imposed fines on the matches the players had played on the Saudi circuit while still being part of the DP World Tour. To avoid fines, several LIV golfers resigned from their membership on the DP World Tour. This included Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia.

Speaking about players who resigned from their membership, Pelley added:

“I don’t have any relationship with them but that’s to be expected. It’s just business, it’s not a popularity contest. Some players on this side think we weren’t hard enough on them."

Keith Pelley has been an integral part of the DP World Tour, playing a vital role in its success. He has also been involved in negotiating a deal with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF).

For those unfamiliar, the PGA Tour shocked the sports world with the announcement of a merger with LIV Golf's financial backbone PIF, last year. The DP World Tour has also been a part of these negotiations, which are still awaiting a conclusion.

Initially slated for finalization in December 2023, the deal has been postponed multiple times. However, reports suggest that it could potentially be concluded by March 2024, coinciding with Keith Pelley's departure from his position at the DP World Tour.

He is set to embark on his journey with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment on April 2, 2024.