Exploring Keith Pelley's impactful changes reshaping the European Tour

After almost nine years, DP World Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley is going to exit the European Tour Group to join the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. (MLSE) in Toronto. Over the last decade, Pelley has been an important part of the DP World Tour, which has seen many changes in its system.

Pelley's main philosophy was to go global, which saw the DP World Tour take on new formats and also lead the industry in content production. In 2019, Pelley completely rebranded the Tour, and coined its new catchphrase - 'Driving Golf Further'.

With the goal of becoming more inclusive and interesting, Keith Pelley introduced several changes to the format of the DP World Tour. Under his leadership, the Rolex Series was introduced. Along with that, he also headed DP World’s title partnership with the European Tour.

He opened the door for mixed events with the Ladies European Tour, as well as started the G4D Tour for Golfers with a disability, providing more inclusivity and equality. He has also been an integral part of the strategic partnership with the PGA Tour, the Challenge Tour, and the Sunshine Tour.

Speaking about Keith Pelley's leadership, Eric Nicoli, chairman of the European Tour Group said via the PGA Tour:

“Keith has been a truly transformative leader, both for our Tour and for global golf. So many of the changes we continue to see in the game today are either directly or indirectly because of his commitment to innovation and growth over the past eight-and-a-half years."

Guy Kinnings, the deputy CEO and the executive director of the Ryder Cup, will now take Kieth Pelley's place as the CEO of the DP World Tour.

Guy Kinnings all set to take Keith Pelley's place as CEO of the DP World Tour

Needless to say, Kinnings comes with quite a bit of experience in the world of golf. Pelley expressed his gratitude for being the CEO of the DP World Tour and also expressed his satisfaction at being able to 'pass the baton' to Kinnings.

"It has been an incredible honor to be the Chief Executive of this wonderful institution for the past eight-and-a-half years," said Pelley. "I would therefore like to thank everyone for their support and commitment to innovation and evolution in our sport.

"I am also fortunate to be able to pass the baton on to someone immensely experienced and respected in Guy (Kinnings), who I have no doubt will ensure the Tour continues to prosper for many years to come.”

Guy Kinnings will take over all business starting April 2, as Pelley will aim for a smooth handover.