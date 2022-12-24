Ladies European Tour announces record prize money for 2023 season

The Ladies European Tour has announced a record-breaking prize fund for the year 2023 in a bid to globally expand "women's golf".

As per the Ladies European Tour, the 2023 schedule will have 30 official events, along with the Solheim Cup in Europe.

Ladies European Tour CEO Alexandra Armas was hopeful that the 2023 year would be exciting for women's golf. She said that with more prize money, there will be more opportunities for the LET professionals in 2023.

“The LET has grown rapidly over the last three years and we have been oversubscribed for our recent Q-School, demonstrating the record level of interest," said Armas.

"The LET now presents a platform for women to build a successful career and achieve their dreams in professional golf. We will continue to work hard to elevate the sport in Europe and around the world,” Armas continued.

Ladies European Tour 2023 schedule details

Linn Grant won the 2022 season's Race to Costa del Sol

The Ladies European Tour's 2023 schedule will hold 30 events in 21 different countries, beginning with the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. It will be played in the first week of February at the Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge, Kenya.

Following that, Morocco will be hosting the Lalla Meryem Cup for the first time since 2019. The event is scheduled to take place at the Blue Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Then comes the The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, which will feature top women's professionals at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The list will feature 60 Ladies European Tour players and 50 players in the top 300 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. The prize money has been elevated to $5 million.

In March, the LET will move to South Africa to host the Joburg Ladies Open and the Investec South African Women’s Open at Modderfontein Golf Club and Steenberg Golf Club, respectively.

The first Aramco Team Series event will be played in Singapore with a $1 million purse.

The month of May will see two events, the Jabra Ladies Open and the second Aramco Team Series.

Then comes the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open at Naxhelet Golf Club. The Helsingborg Open will be played in June. Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Amundi German Masters, Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, and Ladies Open by Pickala are the other events to be held in the busy month of June.

Here is the full schedule:

Date Name Venue Location Prize Fund 2nd - 5th February 2023 Magical Kenya Ladies Open Vipingo Ridge Kenya €300,000 9th - 11th February 2023 Lalla Meryem Cup Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course) Morocco €450,000 16th - 19th February 2023 Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented By Public Investment Fund Royal Greens Golf & Country Club Saudi Arabia USD $5,000,000 1st - 4th March 2023 Joburg Ladies Open Modderfontein Golf Club South Africa €300,000 8th - 11th March 2023 Investec South African Women's Open Steenberg Golf Club South Africa €320,000 17th - 19th March 2023 Aramco Team Series - Singapore Laguna National Singapore USD $1,000,000 30th March - 2nd April 2023 Thailand Event Siam Country Club - Waterside Course Thailand TBC 6th - 9th April 2023 Thailand Event Siam Country Club - Waterside Course Thailand TBC 11th - 13th May 2023 Jabra Ladies Open Evian Resort Golf Club France €300,000 19th - 21st May 2023 Aramco Team Series - Florida Trump International, West Palm Beach USA USD $1,000,000 26th - 28th May 2023 The Mithra Belgian Ladies Open Naxhelet Golf Club Belgium €300,000 2nd - 4th June 2023 Helsingborg Open Allerum Golf Club Sweden €300,000 8th - 11th June 2023 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Ullna Golf Club Sweden USD $2,000,000 15th - 18th June 2023 Amundi German Masters Golf & Country Club Seddiner See Germany €300,000 23rd - 25th June 2023 Tipsport Czech Ladies Open Royal Beroun Golf Club Czech Republic €300,000 29th June - 1st July 2023 Ladies Open By Pickala Rock Resort Pickala Golf Finland €300,000 14th - 16th July 2023 Aramco Team Series - London Centurion Club England USD $1,000,000 20th - 23rd July 2023 La Sella Open La Sella Golf Spain €1,000,000 27th - 30th July 2023 The Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf Club France USD $6,500,000 3rd - 6th August 2023 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open Dundonald Links Scotland USD $2,000,000 10th - 13th August 2023 AIG Women's Open Walton Heath England USD $7,300,000 17th - 20th August 2023 ISPS HANDA World Invitational Presented By AVIV Clinics Galgorm Castle & Massereene Golf Club Northern Ireland USD $1,500,000 31st August - 3rd September 2023 KPMG Women's Irish Open Dromoland Castle Ireland €400,000 8th - 10th September 2023 Big Green Egg Open Hilversumsche Golf Club Netherlands €300,000 15th - 17th September 2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open Golfpark Holzhäusern Switzerland €300,000 22nd - 24th September 2023 The Solheim Cup Finca Cortesin Spain - 28th - 30th September 2023 Lacoste Ladies Open De France Golf Barrière, Deauville France €350,000 TBC Aramco Team Series - Asia TBC Asia USD $1,000,000 26th - 29th October 2023 Hero Women's Indian Open DLF Golf And Country Club India USD $400,000 3rd - 5th November 2023 Aramco Team Series - Riyadh Riyadh Golf Club Saudi Arabia USD $500,000 23rd - 26th November 2023 Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Real Club De Golf La Brisas Spain €650,000

The Solheim Cup will take place in September 22-24 where 12 of the best players from the United States will play against the 12 best players from Europe. The event will take place at the Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain. Team Europe have won the last two times and will be looking for a hat-trick.

The Lacoste Ladies Open de France will take place at the Golf Barriere in Deauville.

DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram will host the Hero Women’s Indian Open in November.

The 2023 season will end with the crowning of the Race to Costa del Sol at the the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España.

Linn Grant won the 2022 season's Race to Costa del Sol, leaving behind her good friend Maja Stark.

