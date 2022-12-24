Ladies European Tour announces record prize money for 2023 season

The Ladies European Tour has announced a record-breaking prize fund for the year 2023 in a bid to globally expand "women's golf".
As per the Ladies European Tour, the 2023 schedule will have 30 official events, along with the Solheim Cup in Europe.
Ladies European Tour CEO Alexandra Armas was hopeful that the 2023 year would be exciting for women's golf. She said that with more prize money, there will be more opportunities for the LET professionals in 2023.
“The LET has grown rapidly over the last three years and we have been oversubscribed for our recent Q-School, demonstrating the record level of interest," said Armas.
"The LET now presents a platform for women to build a successful career and achieve their dreams in professional golf. We will continue to work hard to elevate the sport in Europe and around the world,” Armas continued.
Ladies European Tour 2023 schedule details
The Ladies European Tour's 2023 schedule will hold 30 events in 21 different countries, beginning with the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. It will be played in the first week of February at the Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge, Kenya.
Following that, Morocco will be hosting the Lalla Meryem Cup for the first time since 2019. The event is scheduled to take place at the Blue Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.
Then comes the The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, which will feature top women's professionals at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The list will feature 60 Ladies European Tour players and 50 players in the top 300 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. The prize money has been elevated to $5 million.
In March, the LET will move to South Africa to host the Joburg Ladies Open and the Investec South African Women’s Open at Modderfontein Golf Club and Steenberg Golf Club, respectively.
The first Aramco Team Series event will be played in Singapore with a $1 million purse.
The month of May will see two events, the Jabra Ladies Open and the second Aramco Team Series.
Then comes the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open at Naxhelet Golf Club. The Helsingborg Open will be played in June. Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Amundi German Masters, Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, and Ladies Open by Pickala are the other events to be held in the busy month of June.
Here is the full schedule:
The Solheim Cup will take place in September 22-24 where 12 of the best players from the United States will play against the 12 best players from Europe. The event will take place at the Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain. Team Europe have won the last two times and will be looking for a hat-trick.
The Lacoste Ladies Open de France will take place at the Golf Barriere in Deauville.
DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram will host the Hero Women’s Indian Open in November.
The 2023 season will end with the crowning of the Race to Costa del Sol at the the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España.
Linn Grant won the 2022 season's Race to Costa del Sol, leaving behind her good friend Maja Stark.