Ladies European Tour announces record prize money for 2023 season

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Dec 24, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Ladies European Tour is bringing positive change to women's golf

The Ladies European Tour has announced a record-breaking prize fund for the year 2023 in a bid to globally expand "women's golf".

As per the Ladies European Tour, the 2023 schedule will have 30 official events, along with the Solheim Cup in Europe.

Ladies European Tour CEO Alexandra Armas was hopeful that the 2023 year would be exciting for women's golf. She said that with more prize money, there will be more opportunities for the LET professionals in 2023.

“The LET has grown rapidly over the last three years and we have been oversubscribed for our recent Q-School, demonstrating the record level of interest," said Armas.
"The LET now presents a platform for women to build a successful career and achieve their dreams in professional golf. We will continue to work hard to elevate the sport in Europe and around the world,” Armas continued.

Ladies European Tour 2023 schedule details

Linn Grant won the 2022 season's Race to Costa del Sol

The Ladies European Tour's 2023 schedule will hold 30 events in 21 different countries, beginning with the Magical Kenya Ladies Open. It will be played in the first week of February at the Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge, Kenya.

Following that, Morocco will be hosting the Lalla Meryem Cup for the first time since 2019. The event is scheduled to take place at the Blue Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam.

Then comes the The Aramco Saudi Ladies International, which will feature top women's professionals at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club. The list will feature 60 Ladies European Tour players and 50 players in the top 300 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. The prize money has been elevated to $5 million.

In March, the LET will move to South Africa to host the Joburg Ladies Open and the Investec South African Women’s Open at Modderfontein Golf Club and Steenberg Golf Club, respectively.

The first Aramco Team Series event will be played in Singapore with a $1 million purse.

The month of May will see two events, the Jabra Ladies Open and the second Aramco Team Series.

Then comes the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open at Naxhelet Golf Club. The Helsingborg Open will be played in June. Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, Amundi German Masters, Tipsport Czech Ladies Open, and Ladies Open by Pickala are the other events to be held in the busy month of June.

Here is the full schedule:

DateNameVenue
2nd - 5th February 2023Magical Kenya Ladies Open Vipingo Ridge€300,000
9th - 11th February 2023Lalla Meryem Cup Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course)€450,000
16th - 19th February 2023Aramco Saudi Ladies International Presented By Public Investment Fund Royal Greens Golf & Country ClubUSD $5,000,000
1st - 4th March 2023Joburg Ladies Open Modderfontein Golf Club€300,000
8th - 11th March 2023Investec South African Women's Open Steenberg Golf Club€320,000
17th - 19th March 2023Aramco Team Series - Singapore Laguna NationalUSD $1,000,000
30th March - 2nd April 2023Thailand Event Siam Country Club - Waterside CourseTBC
6th - 9th April 2023Thailand Event Siam Country Club - Waterside CourseTBC
11th - 13th May 2023Jabra Ladies Open Evian Resort Golf Club€300,000
19th - 21st May 2023Aramco Team Series - Florida Trump International, West Palm BeachUSD $1,000,000
26th - 28th May 2023The Mithra Belgian Ladies Open Naxhelet Golf Club€300,000
2nd - 4th June 2023Helsingborg Open Allerum Golf Club€300,000
8th - 11th June 2023Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Ullna Golf ClubUSD $2,000,000
15th - 18th June 2023Amundi German Masters Golf & Country Club Seddiner See€300,000
23rd - 25th June 2023Tipsport Czech Ladies Open Royal Beroun Golf Club€300,000
29th June - 1st July 2023Ladies Open By Pickala Rock Resort Pickala Golf€300,000
14th - 16th July 2023Aramco Team Series - London Centurion ClubUSD $1,000,000
20th - 23rd July 2023La Sella Open La Sella Golf€1,000,000
27th - 30th July 2023The Amundi Evian Championship Evian Resort Golf ClubUSD $6,500,000
3rd - 6th August 2023Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open Dundonald LinksUSD $2,000,000
10th - 13th August 2023AIG Women's Open Walton HeathUSD $7,300,000
17th - 20th August 2023ISPS HANDA World Invitational Presented By AVIV Clinics Galgorm Castle & Massereene Golf ClubUSD $1,500,000
31st August - 3rd September 2023KPMG Women's Irish Open Dromoland Castle€400,000
8th - 10th September 2023Big Green Egg Open Hilversumsche Golf Club€300,000
15th - 17th September 2023VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open Golfpark Holzhäusern€300,000
22nd - 24th September 2023The Solheim Cup Finca Cortesin-
28th - 30th September 2023Lacoste Ladies Open De France Golf Barrière, Deauville€350,000
TBCAramco Team Series - Asia TBCUSD $1,000,000
26th - 29th October 2023Hero Women's Indian Open DLF Golf And Country ClubUSD $400,000
3rd - 5th November 2023Aramco Team Series - Riyadh Riyadh Golf ClubUSD $500,000
23rd - 26th November 2023Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana Real Club De Golf La Brisas€650,000

The Solheim Cup will take place in September 22-24 where 12 of the best players from the United States will play against the 12 best players from Europe. The event will take place at the Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain. Team Europe have won the last two times and will be looking for a hat-trick.

The Lacoste Ladies Open de France will take place at the Golf Barriere in Deauville.

DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram will host the Hero Women’s Indian Open in November.

The 2023 season will end with the crowning of the Race to Costa del Sol at the the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España.

Linn Grant won the 2022 season's Race to Costa del Sol, leaving behind her good friend Maja Stark.

