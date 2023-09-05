DP World Tour Irish Open 2023: Schedule, prize money purse, top players and more

The DP World Tour continues to make headlines this week as they have another event in the queue. The European Tour players will head to compete at the Irish Open, which will take place this week.

The Irish Open is one of the oldest national open tournaments. It is currently being sponsored by Horizon and usually takes place in September.

Rory McIlroy's appearance at the tournament has guaranteed a huge audience. The Northern Irish golfer is excited to play on home soil. Speaking about the tournament, McIlroy said (via the Golf Shake):

"The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years. It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there.

"The atmosphere was electric during that final round in 2016 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans out in force at The K Club once again," he added.

Irish Open 2023 Schedule

The 2023 DP World Tour Irish Open will start with the first round on Thursday, September 7 and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, September 10 at the K Club-Ryder Course.

Here is a schedule of the Irish Open:

Round 1

Thursday, September 7

Round 2

Friday, September 8

Round 3

Saturday, September 9

Round 4

Sunday, September 10

Irish Open 2023 prize money

The prize pool for the Irish Open this year is $6,000,000 with the winner receiving a check of $1,000,000. The players' prize money has not yet been disclosed.

Adrian Meronk won the competition last year and collected €974,606 in prize money, almost twice as much as the 2021 winner had.

Irish Open 2023 top players

The 2023 Irish Open features a stunning field of the top-ranked European Tour players. Rory McIlroy will be headling the field, who is the top-ranked golfer playing this week. He won the championship in 2016 and will be looking forward to adding another trophy. Defending Champion Adrian Meronk will also be playing this week along with former World No.1 Adam Scott.

Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry, who made it to the European Ryder Cup team, will also be competing at the Irish Open. However, Seamus Power withdrew from the competition owing to an injury

Here are some of the top-ranked playing at the 2023 DP World Tour Irish Open:

Rory McIlroy

Shane Lowry

Tyrrell Hatton

Adam Scott

Billy Horschel

Thomas Detry

Jordan Smith

Ryan Fox

Adrian Meronk

Callum Shinkwin

Matthias Schmid

Ryan Fox

Alexander Bjork

Richard Mansell

Calum Hill