DP World Tour’s 2023 Andalucia Masters field and player rankings explored 

After a successful Open de España outing, the DP World Tour will host the 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters this week. The European Tour will continue its Spanish run at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in Sotogrande. The event, set to tee off on Thursday, will see a 144-player field compete for the top prize.

The Andalucia Masters will host several DP World Tour regulars and Spanish golf hopefuls. The event, taking place parallelly to the FedEx Fall schedule, will be played over four days with a regular Friday cut.

Players, including the likes of Wyndham Clark and Ryan Fox, will headline the event’s field. The event will have a prize purse of $3.75 million, with the champion making $637,500.

Expand Tweet

2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field

The 2023 Andalucia Masters will have two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. World No.10. Wyndham Clark and No.28 Ryan Fox will lead the popularity charts as well as the odds chart for the DP World Tour event.

Defending champion Adrian Otaegui will also be on the field.

Here are the top 50 ranked players on the Andalucia Masters field:

10. Wyndham Clark

28. Ryan Fox

Here is the complete field for the DP World Tour event:

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Wyndham Clark

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Bryce Easton

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Rasmus Højgaard

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong weon Ko

Matt Kuchar

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Alexander Levy

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Jaime Montojo

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

JC Ritchie

Kalle Samooja

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankhar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clement Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Fabrizio Zanotti

It is pertinent to note that the Andalucia Masters will be played in a new venue this year as the event’s regular venue, Valderrama, is currently hosting the LIV Golf Andalucia.