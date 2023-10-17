DP World Tour’s 2023 Andalucia Masters field and player rankings explored 

After a successful Open de España outing, the DP World Tour will host the 2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters this week. The European Tour will continue its Spanish run at the Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in Sotogrande. The event, set to tee off on Thursday, will see a 144-player field compete for the top prize.
The Andalucia Masters will host several DP World Tour regulars and Spanish golf hopefuls. The event, taking place parallelly to the FedEx Fall schedule, will be played over four days with a regular Friday cut.
Players, including the likes of Wyndham Clark and Ryan Fox, will headline the event’s field. The event will have a prize purse of $3.75 million, with the champion making $637,500.
2023 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field
The 2023 Andalucia Masters will have two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. World No.10. Wyndham Clark and No.28 Ryan Fox will lead the popularity charts as well as the odds chart for the DP World Tour event.
Defending champion Adrian Otaegui will also be on the field.
Here are the top 50 ranked players on the Andalucia Masters field:
- 10. Wyndham Clark
- 28. Ryan Fox
Here is the complete field for the DP World Tour event:
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Wyndham Clark
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Bryce Easton
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong weon Ko
- Matt Kuchar
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Alexander Levy
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Francesco Molinari
- Edoardo Molinari
- Jaime Montojo
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- JC Ritchie
- Kalle Samooja
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankhar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clement Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Fabrizio Zanotti
It is pertinent to note that the Andalucia Masters will be played in a new venue this year as the event’s regular venue, Valderrama, is currently hosting the LIV Golf Andalucia.