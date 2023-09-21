DP World Tour’s 2023 Cazoo Open de France Round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The DP World Tour players will next be seen in action in the upcoming Cazoo Open de France, which will take place from September 21 to September 24. The tournament will feature some of the best players on the European Tour including Tom Kim, Ryan Fox and many others.

Open De France has a purse of $3,250,000 and will take place at Le Golf National Golf Course. The first round of the tournament will start on Thursday, September 21, at 7:50 a.m. BST. Clement Sordet, Frank Kennedy, and David Nyjfjall will tee off on the first hole, while Martin Simonsen, Jayden Schaper and Oihan Guillamounderguy will start the game on the 10th hole.

Nicolas Colsaerts will tee off on the tenth hole with Gregory Havret and Raphel Jacuellin at 8:00 a.m. BST.

2023 Cazoo Open de France Round 1 tee times

Here are the tee times for the 2023 Cazoo Open de France (All-time in BST):

Hole #1

7:50 a.m. Clement Sordet, Frank Kennedy, David Nyfjall

8: 00 a.m. Rikuyu Hoshino, Tabias Eden, Richard McEvoy

8:10 a.m. Alexander Knappe, Adrien Saddier, JC Ritchie

8:20 a.m. Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Jazz Janewattananond, Jeff Winther

8:30 a.m. Aguri Iwasaki, Jeremy Freiburghaus, James Morrison

8:40 a.m. Richard Mansell, Calum Hill, Sebastian Garcia

8:50 a.m. Santiago Tarrio, Jeremy Gandon, John Catlin

9:00 a.m. Daan Huizing, Paul Waring, Darren Strachan

9:10 a.m. Alejandro Del Rey, Matthew Jordan, Darius Van Driel

9:20 a.m. Lukas Nemecz, Louis De Jager, Angel Hidalgo

9:30 a.m. Zander Lombard, Mikael Lindberg, Nacho Elvira

9:40 a.m. Joshua Lee, Wilco Nienaber, Maximilian Schmitt

9:50 a.m. Gudmundur Kristjansson, Ross McGowan, Kiradech Aphibanrat

12:50 p.m. David Howell, Tapio Pulkkanen, Nick Bachem

1:00 p.m. Tom McKibbin, Mattheiu Pavon, Maximilian Kieffer

1:10 p.m. Rasmus Hojgaard, Jorge Campillo, Daniel Hillier

1:20 p.m. RobertMacIntyre, Min Woo Lee, Victor Perez

1:30 p.m. Julien Brun, Billy Horschel, Yannik Paul

1:40 p.m. Callum Shinkwin, Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme

1:50 p.m. Edoardo Molinari, Ross Fisher, Masahiro Kawamura

2: 00 p.m. Levy Alexander, Macel Schneider, Matthew Southgate

2:10 p.m. Matthew Baldwin, Ryo Hisatsune, Daniel Brown

2:20 p.m. Marcus Armitage, Sean Crocker, Maxime Legros

2:30 p.m. Grant Forrest, Jeughun Wang, Mark Power

2:40 p.m. Garrick Porteous, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Johannes Veerman

2:50 p.m. David Horsey, Andoni Etchenque, Joakin Lagergren

Hole #10

7:50 a.m. Martin Simonsen, Jayden Schaper, Oihan Guillamoundeguy

8:00 a.m. Nicolas Colsaerts, Gregory Havret, Raphel Jacuellin

8:10 a.m. Thomas Detry, Alexander Bjork, Antoine Rozner

8:20 a.m. Tom Kim, Ryan Fox, Guido MiGlozzi

8: 30 a.m. Aaron Rai, Thorbjorn Olesen, Thristan Lawrence

8:40 a.m. Andy Sullivan, Jordan Smith, Marcel Siem

8:50 a.m. Ewen Ferguson, Julien Guerrier, Nathan Kimsey

9:00 a.m. Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Rafa Bello Cabrera, Richie Ramsay

9:10 a.m. Dale Whitnell, Simon Forsstrom, Daniel Gavins

9:20 a.m. David Law, Gregory Bourdy, Chase Hanna

9:30 a.m. Hootong Li, Jens Dantorp, Freddy Schott

9:40 a.m. Graeme Storm, Soron Kjeldsen, Thomas Aiken

9:50 a.m. Ricado Santos, Ugo Coussaud, Renato Paratore

12:50 p.m. Hugo Le Goff, Niklas Lemke, Fabrizio

1:00 p.m. Bryce Easton, Manu Gandas, Christoffer Bring

1:10 p.m. Andrew Wilson, Rhys Enoch, John Murphy

1:20 p.m. Gunner Wiebe, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Blake Windred

1:30 p.m. Oscar Couilleau, Kristan Krogh Johannesen, Oliver Hunderboll

1:40 p.m. David Ravetto, Jerome Lando-Casanova, Jeong Weon Ko

1:50 p.m. John Gough, Marcus Kinhult, Wil Besseling

2: 00 p.m. Pedro Figueredo, Borja Virto, Kazuki Higq

2:10 p.m. Alejandro Canizares, Hennie Du Plessis, Dan Bradbury

12:20 p.m. John Axelsen, Joel Stalter, Laurie Canter

12:30 p.m. Clement Guichard, John Parry, Marc Warren

12:40 p.m. Gary Stal, Tristen Strydom, OJ Farrell