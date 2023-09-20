Who will win the 2023 Cazoo Open de France? Odds and best bets explored

The 2023 Cazoo Open de France is set to tee off on Thursday, September 22 at the Le Golf National in Paris, France. The event will have some of DP World Tour’s biggest names in contention for the $3.25 million prize purse. As for the bets, Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee and last week’s BMW PGA Championship winner Ryan Fox are among the big favorites.

The European tour event has a 156-player field. The event’s field also features four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Unsurprisingly, the top-rated golfers on the field are on top of the odds list.

Expand Tweet

2023 Open de France odds

According to GNN, Tom Kim is the outright favorite for the 2023 Cazoo Open de France. The 21-year-old golfer comes into the event with 10-to-1 betting odds. Having finished T18 last week at Wentworth, the golfer will be eyeing a strong comeback this weekend. Meanwhile, the second spot on the odds list is shared by Aaron Rai and Min Woo Lee with 14-to-1.

In-from Ryan Fox has 16-to-1 odds coming into the weekend. The golfer is followed on the odds list by the likes of Billy Horschel and Alexander Bjork are at 22-to-1. Jordan Smith (28-1), Robert MacIntyre (28-1), Thomas Detry (28-1), Victor Perez (28-1), Rasmus Hojgaard (30-1) and Yannik Paul (30-1) are other big names to watch at the Open de France.

It's interesting to note that defending champion Guido Migliozzi is a longshot who has 40-to-1 odds.

Below is the full odds list for the 2023 Open de France (According to GNN):

Tom Kim - 1000

Aaron Rai - 1400

Min Woo Lee - 1400

Ryan Fox - 1600

Alexander Bjork - 2200

Billy Horschel - 2200

Jordan Smith - 2800

Robert MacIntyre - 2800

Thomas Detry - 2800

Victor Perez - 2800

Rasmus Hojgaard - 3000

Yannik Paul - 3000

Romain Langasque - 3300

Antoine Rozner - 3500

Thorbjorn Olesen - 3500

Adrian Otaegui - 4000

Guido Migliozzi - 4000

Connor Syme - 4500

Calum Hill - 5000

Ewen Ferguson - 5000

Grant Forrest - 5000

Maximilian Kieffer - 6000

Hennie Du Plessis - 6500

Julien Brun - 6500

Laurie Canter - 6500

Marcel Schneider - 6500

Marcus Kinhult - 6500

Matthew Southgate - 6500

Nathan Kimsey - 6500

Thriston Lawrence - 6500

Matthew Jordan - 7000

Matthieu Pavon - 7000

Tom McKibbin - 7000

Jorge Campillo - 7500

Adrien Saddier - 8000

Andy Sullivan - 8000

Daniel Hillier - 8000

David Law - 8000

Fabrizio Zanotti - 8000

Marcel Siem - 8000

Richard Mansell - 8000

Richie Ramsay - 8000

Rikuya Hoshino - 8000

Jayden Schaper - 9000

Julien Guerrier - 9000

Mike Lorenzo Vera - 9000

Ryo Hisatsune - 9000

Wilco Nienaber - 9000

Callum Shinkwin - 10000

Dale Whitnell - 10000

Daniel Brown - 10000

Danny Willett - 10000

Edoardo Molinari - 10000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat - 10000

Masahiro Kawamura - 10000

Paul Waring - 10000

Renato Paratore - 10000

Ross Fisher - 10000

Sean Crocker - 10000

Alejandro Del Rey - 12500

James Morrison - 12500

Jamie Donaldson - 12500

Johannes Veerman - 12500

Matthew Baldwin - 12500

Dan Bradbury - 15000

Louis De Jager - 15000

Marcus Armitage - 15000

Nick Bachem - 15000

Simon Forsstrom - 15000

Zander Lombard - 15000

More details on the 2023 Cazoo Open de France will be posted as the event progresses.