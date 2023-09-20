Who will win the 2023 Cazoo Open de France? Odds and best bets explored

The 2023 Cazoo Open de France is set to tee off on Thursday, September 22 at the Le Golf National in Paris, France. The event will have some of DP World Tour’s biggest names in contention for the $3.25 million prize purse. As for the bets, Tom Kim, Min Woo Lee and last week’s BMW PGA Championship winner Ryan Fox are among the big favorites.
The European tour event has a 156-player field. The event’s field also features four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. Unsurprisingly, the top-rated golfers on the field are on top of the odds list.
2023 Open de France odds
According to GNN, Tom Kim is the outright favorite for the 2023 Cazoo Open de France. The 21-year-old golfer comes into the event with 10-to-1 betting odds. Having finished T18 last week at Wentworth, the golfer will be eyeing a strong comeback this weekend. Meanwhile, the second spot on the odds list is shared by Aaron Rai and Min Woo Lee with 14-to-1.
In-from Ryan Fox has 16-to-1 odds coming into the weekend. The golfer is followed on the odds list by the likes of Billy Horschel and Alexander Bjork are at 22-to-1. Jordan Smith (28-1), Robert MacIntyre (28-1), Thomas Detry (28-1), Victor Perez (28-1), Rasmus Hojgaard (30-1) and Yannik Paul (30-1) are other big names to watch at the Open de France.
It's interesting to note that defending champion Guido Migliozzi is a longshot who has 40-to-1 odds.
Below is the full odds list for the 2023 Open de France (According to GNN):
- Tom Kim - 1000
- Aaron Rai - 1400
- Min Woo Lee - 1400
- Ryan Fox - 1600
- Alexander Bjork - 2200
- Billy Horschel - 2200
- Jordan Smith - 2800
- Robert MacIntyre - 2800
- Thomas Detry - 2800
- Victor Perez - 2800
- Rasmus Hojgaard - 3000
- Yannik Paul - 3000
- Romain Langasque - 3300
- Antoine Rozner - 3500
- Thorbjorn Olesen - 3500
- Adrian Otaegui - 4000
- Guido Migliozzi - 4000
- Connor Syme - 4500
- Calum Hill - 5000
- Ewen Ferguson - 5000
- Grant Forrest - 5000
- Maximilian Kieffer - 6000
- Hennie Du Plessis - 6500
- Julien Brun - 6500
- Laurie Canter - 6500
- Marcel Schneider - 6500
- Marcus Kinhult - 6500
- Matthew Southgate - 6500
- Nathan Kimsey - 6500
- Thriston Lawrence - 6500
- Matthew Jordan - 7000
- Matthieu Pavon - 7000
- Tom McKibbin - 7000
- Jorge Campillo - 7500
- Adrien Saddier - 8000
- Andy Sullivan - 8000
- Daniel Hillier - 8000
- David Law - 8000
- Fabrizio Zanotti - 8000
- Marcel Siem - 8000
- Richard Mansell - 8000
- Richie Ramsay - 8000
- Rikuya Hoshino - 8000
- Jayden Schaper - 9000
- Julien Guerrier - 9000
- Mike Lorenzo Vera - 9000
- Ryo Hisatsune - 9000
- Wilco Nienaber - 9000
- Callum Shinkwin - 10000
- Dale Whitnell - 10000
- Daniel Brown - 10000
- Danny Willett - 10000
- Edoardo Molinari - 10000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat - 10000
- Masahiro Kawamura - 10000
- Paul Waring - 10000
- Renato Paratore - 10000
- Ross Fisher - 10000
- Sean Crocker - 10000
- Alejandro Del Rey - 12500
- James Morrison - 12500
- Jamie Donaldson - 12500
- Johannes Veerman - 12500
- Matthew Baldwin - 12500
- Dan Bradbury - 15000
- Louis De Jager - 15000
- Marcus Armitage - 15000
- Nick Bachem - 15000
- Simon Forsstrom - 15000
- Zander Lombard - 15000
More details on the 2023 Cazoo Open de France will be posted as the event progresses.