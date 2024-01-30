DP World Tour’s 2024 Bahrain Championship: Field and players rankings explored

After a successful Ras al Khaimah Championship outing in Ras al Khaimah, UAE, the DP World Tour is back this week with the 2024 Bahrain Championship. The European Tour continues its Middle-East schedule with the event set to be played at the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain. The four-day event will feature a solid 132-player field.
The Bahrain Championship will have several DP World Tour regulars competing for the $2,500,000 prize purse. The four-day event’s field is headlined by World No. 57 and Ras al Khaimah Championship winner Thorbjorn Olesen. Last week’s runner-up and World No. 70 Rasmus Højgaard will also be at the event.
2024 Bahrain Championship field
The Bahrain Championship field will have several European tour regulars in it. Apart from Olesen and Højgaard, the event will also have the likes of Pablo Larrazabal, Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Yannik Paul, among others.
The DP World Tour event will have several Bahrain nationals competing as well. However, no player from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking will be in the field.
Listed below is the full field for the 2024 Bahrain Championship:
- Saud Al Sharif
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Khaled Attieh
- Nick Bachem
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Haydn Barron
- Matthis Besard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Jonas Blixt
- Adam Blomme
- Dan Bradbury
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Ivan Cantero
- Filippo Celli
- Guxin Chen
- Om Chouhan
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Jack Davidson
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Manuel Elvira
- Nacho Elvira
- Harrison Endycott
- Will Enefer
- Darren Fichardt
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Sebastian Friedrichsen
- Dylan Frittelli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Joel Girrbach
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Joshua Grenville-Wood
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Sam Jones
- Matthew Jordan
- Sung Kang
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Tom Lewis
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Cole Madey
- Matteo Manassero
- Stuart Manley
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Khalifa Mohamed
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- Fahad Abdullah Sultan Saleh Mubarak
- Keita Nakajima
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Richie Ramsay
- Ahmed Mohammed Rashid
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jay Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Tom Vaillant
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Much like last week’s Ras al Khaimah Championship, the Bahrain Championship dates clash with the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Players like Dubai Desert Classic champion Rory McIlroy and DP World Tour regulars like Tommy Fleetwood are competing in the American event instead.