DP World Tour’s 2024 Bahrain Championship: Field and players rankings explored

After a successful Ras al Khaimah Championship outing in Ras al Khaimah, UAE, the DP World Tour is back this week with the 2024 Bahrain Championship. The European Tour continues its Middle-East schedule with the event set to be played at the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain. The four-day event will feature a solid 132-player field.

The Bahrain Championship will have several DP World Tour regulars competing for the $2,500,000 prize purse. The four-day event’s field is headlined by World No. 57 and Ras al Khaimah Championship winner Thorbjorn Olesen. Last week’s runner-up and World No. 70 Rasmus Højgaard will also be at the event.

Expand Tweet

2024 Bahrain Championship field

The Bahrain Championship field will have several European tour regulars in it. Apart from Olesen and Højgaard, the event will also have the likes of Pablo Larrazabal, Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts, Alex Fitzpatrick, and Yannik Paul, among others.

The DP World Tour event will have several Bahrain nationals competing as well. However, no player from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking will be in the field.

Listed below is the full field for the 2024 Bahrain Championship:

Saud Al Sharif

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Khaled Attieh

Nick Bachem

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Haydn Barron

Matthis Besard

Thomas Bjørn

Jonas Blixt

Adam Blomme

Dan Bradbury

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Ivan Cantero

Filippo Celli

Guxin Chen

Om Chouhan

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ugo Coussaud

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Jack Davidson

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Harrison Endycott

Will Enefer

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Dylan Frittelli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Joel Girrbach

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Joshua Grenville-Wood

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Sam Jones

Matthew Jordan

Sung Kang

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Jeong Weon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Tom Lewis

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Cole Madey

Matteo Manassero

Stuart Manley

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Khalifa Mohamed

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

Fahad Abdullah Sultan Saleh Mubarak

Keita Nakajima

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Eddie Pepperell

Jaco Prinsloo

Richie Ramsay

Ahmed Mohammed Rashid

Maximilian Rottluff

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Lorenzo Scalise

Jay Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Tom Vaillant

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Much like last week’s Ras al Khaimah Championship, the Bahrain Championship dates clash with the PGA Tour’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Players like Dubai Desert Classic champion Rory McIlroy and DP World Tour regulars like Tommy Fleetwood are competing in the American event instead.