Bahrain Championship payout: Exploring the prize money distribution of the $2,500,000 event

The Bahrain Championship is the next stop on the DP World Tour and will be played from February 1-4. The tournament will be held at the Royal Golf Club of Bahrain and will have a purse of $2,500,000.
The winner of the Bahrain Championship will take home a $425,000 paycheck, while every other member of the Top 5 will earn more than $100,000.
2024 Bahrain Championship prize money distribution
Below is the distribution of the $2.5 million Bahrain Championship purse:
- 1- $425,000
- 2- $275,000
- 3- $156,500
- 4- $125,000
- 5- $106,000
- 6- $87,500
- 7- $75,000
- 8- $62,500
- 9- $56,000
- 10- $50,000
- 11- $46,000
- 12- $43,000
- 13- $40,250
- 14- $38,250
- 15- $36,750
- 16- $35,250
- 17- $33,750
- 18- $32,250
- 19- $31,000
- 20- $30,000
- 21- $29,000
- 22- $28,250
- 23- $27,500
- 24- $26,750
- 25- $26,000
- 26- $25,250
- 27- $24,500
- 28- $23,750
- 29- $23,000
- 30- $22,250
- 31- $21,500
- 32- $20,750
- 33- $20,000
- 34- $19,250
- 35- $18,500
- 36- $17,750
- 37- $17,250
- 38- $16,750
- 39- $16,250
- 40- $15,750
- 41- $15,250
- 42- $14,750
- 43- $14,250
- 44- $13,750
- 45- $13,250
- 46- $12,750
- 47- $12,250
- 48- $11,750
- 49- $11,250
- 50- $10,750
- 51- $10,250
- 52- $9,750
- 53- $9,250
- 54- $8,750
- 55- $8,500
- 56- $8,250
- 57- $8,000
- 58- $7,750
- 59- $7,500
- 60- $7,250
Among the players expected to tee off at the event are Rasmus Hojgaard, Pablo Larrazabal, Zander Lombard, and Bernd Wiesberger.
A look at the history of the Bahrain Championship
The Bahrain Championship is making its debut on the DP World Tour during the 2024 season. It will be the circuit's return to Bahrain after the Volvo Golf Championship was played there in 2011.
The 2011 Volvo Golf Championship was played on the Montgomerie Course at the Royal Golf Club of Bahrain, the same venue that will host the Bahrain Championship. It is a 7,261-yard, par-72 course designed by Scottish star Colin Montgomerie.
That 2011 tournament was won by Paul Casey with a score of 20-under 268, one stroke behind Peter Hanson and Miguel Angel Jimenez. The tournament had three other editions, all played in South Africa.
In 2012, the Montgomerie Course hosted the Bahrain Invitational, an exhibition tournament in which Colin Montgomerie, Paul Casey, Thomas Bjorn, and Suzann Pettersen played. The event was also graced by tennis player Tim Henman, American footballer Joe Montana, and soccer players Ruud Gullit and Gianluca Vialli.
The Bahrain tournament is the 10th of the 2024 DP World Tour season and the penultimate of five events played in the Middle East at this stage of the year. The circuit is having an extensive international season and will not return to European soil until the end of May (Soudal Open, Belgium).
In fact, the 2024 DP World Tour season will be extremely global. Excluding the four majors, the circuit will reach 21 different countries.