Bahrain Championship payout: Exploring the prize money distribution of the $2,500,000 event

The Bahrain Championship is the next stop on the DP World Tour and will be played from February 1-4. The tournament will be held at the Royal Golf Club of Bahrain and will have a purse of $2,500,000.

The winner of the Bahrain Championship will take home a $425,000 paycheck, while every other member of the Top 5 will earn more than $100,000.

2024 Bahrain Championship prize money distribution

Below is the distribution of the $2.5 million Bahrain Championship purse:

1- $425,000

2- $275,000

3- $156,500

4- $125,000

5- $106,000

6- $87,500

7- $75,000

8- $62,500

9- $56,000

10- $50,000

11- $46,000

12- $43,000

13- $40,250

14- $38,250

15- $36,750

16- $35,250

17- $33,750

18- $32,250

19- $31,000

20- $30,000

21- $29,000

22- $28,250

23- $27,500

24- $26,750

25- $26,000

26- $25,250

27- $24,500

28- $23,750

29- $23,000

30- $22,250

31- $21,500

32- $20,750

33- $20,000

34- $19,250

35- $18,500

36- $17,750

37- $17,250

38- $16,750

39- $16,250

40- $15,750

41- $15,250

42- $14,750

43- $14,250

44- $13,750

45- $13,250

46- $12,750

47- $12,250

48- $11,750

49- $11,250

50- $10,750

51- $10,250

52- $9,750

53- $9,250

54- $8,750

55- $8,500

56- $8,250

57- $8,000

58- $7,750

59- $7,500

60- $7,250

Among the players expected to tee off at the event are Rasmus Hojgaard, Pablo Larrazabal, Zander Lombard, and Bernd Wiesberger.

A look at the history of the Bahrain Championship

The Bahrain Championship is making its debut on the DP World Tour during the 2024 season. It will be the circuit's return to Bahrain after the Volvo Golf Championship was played there in 2011.

The 2011 Volvo Golf Championship was played on the Montgomerie Course at the Royal Golf Club of Bahrain, the same venue that will host the Bahrain Championship. It is a 7,261-yard, par-72 course designed by Scottish star Colin Montgomerie.

That 2011 tournament was won by Paul Casey with a score of 20-under 268, one stroke behind Peter Hanson and Miguel Angel Jimenez. The tournament had three other editions, all played in South Africa.

In 2012, the Montgomerie Course hosted the Bahrain Invitational, an exhibition tournament in which Colin Montgomerie, Paul Casey, Thomas Bjorn, and Suzann Pettersen played. The event was also graced by tennis player Tim Henman, American footballer Joe Montana, and soccer players Ruud Gullit and Gianluca Vialli.

The Bahrain tournament is the 10th of the 2024 DP World Tour season and the penultimate of five events played in the Middle East at this stage of the year. The circuit is having an extensive international season and will not return to European soil until the end of May (Soudal Open, Belgium).

In fact, the 2024 DP World Tour season will be extremely global. Excluding the four majors, the circuit will reach 21 different countries.