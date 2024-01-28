How much did Thorbjorn Olesen win at the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship? Event’s prize money payouts explored

The Ras Al Khaimah Championship was the third stop on the 2024 DP World Tour season. The tour had its third different individual winner at the Championship as Thorbjorn Olesen lifted the trophy to pick up his eighth title on the Tour.

Olesen dominated in the tournament and managed to beat second-place finisher Rasmus Hojgaard by a whopping six strokes. His third round of the tournament was a particularly memorable one, as he equaled the Al Hamra Golf Club course record as carded a 62.

With an overall score of 261, Olesen had a memorable Ras Al Khaimah Championship. After his victory, he was quick to praise Hojgaard and said according to Yahoo News:

“It's very special. You've got one of the most solid players right behind you so I knew it was going to be tough.”

The tournament had a total prize purse of $1,943,580, of which Thorbjorn Olesen took home $427,867. Rasmus Hojgaard, who finished second, won $277,204.

Full prize money payout for Ras Al Khaimah Championship, ft. Thorbjorn Olesen

Following is the full prize money payout list for the 2024 Ras Al Khaimah Championship, which was won by Thorbjorn Olesen:

1 - Thorbjørn Olesen - $427,867.01

2 - Rasmus Højgaard - $277,204.84

3 - Frederic Lacroix - $158,587.20

T4 - Maximilian Kieffer, Keita Nakajima, Yannik Paul, Callum Shinkwin, Brandon Stone - $91,855.14

T9 - Joshua Grenville-Wood, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell, Sebastian Söderberg - $49,067.72

T13 - Matthis Besard, Zander Lombard, Mike Lorenzo-Vera - $38,660.04

T16 - Nacho Elvira, Alex Fitzpatrick, Tom Mckibbin, Eddie Pepperell - $33,614.91

T20 - Todd Clements, Louis De Jager, Joel Girrbach - $29,257.84

T23 - Sam Bairstow, Aaron Cockerill, Manuel Elvira, Ewen Ferguson, Ricardo Gouveia, Marcus Helligkilde, Daniel Hillier, James Morrison, Jayden Schaper, Dale Whitnell, Fabrizio Zanotti - $24,666.25

T34 - Ugo Coussaud, Niklas Nørgaard, Connor Syme - $18,679.14

T37 - Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jorge Campillo, Alejandro Del Rey, Sebastian Garcia, Calum Hill, Jaco Prinsloo, Freddy Schott, Shubhankar Sharma, Marcel Siem, Bernd Wiesberger - $15,106.50

T47 - Marcus Armitage, Julien Brun, Hennie Du Plessis, Gavin Green, Jason Scrivener, Jesper Svensson, Paul Waring - $11,203.97

T54 - Lukas Nemecz, Johannes Veerman - $8,684.43

T56 - David Law, Lorenzo Scalise, Clément Sordet - $8,070.99

T59 - Nicolas Colsaerts, Jeong Weon Ko, Francesco Laporta, Maximilian Rottluff - $7,184.12

T63 - Laurie Canter, Sean Crocker, Julien Guerrier, Haotong Li, Matthew Southgate - $6,028.60

T68 - Sam Jones, Guido Migliozzi - $5,152.50

T70 - Dylan Frittelli, Padraig Harrington, Richie Ramsay, Gunner Wiebe - $4,375.17

T74 - Jamie Donaldson, Tom Lewis - $4,199.08

T76 - Daniel Brown, Daan Huizing - $3,986.14

78 - Masahiro Kawamura - $3,757.84

After the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, the DP World Tour will now move on to the Bahrain Championship, which is all set to be held from February 1-4 at the Royal Golf Club, Bahrain.