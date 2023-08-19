“World ranking seems to go out the window” – When Colin Montgomerie commented on why the US Ryder Cup team never won in Europe for 30 years

Colin Montgomerie discussed the US Ryder Cup team in an interview with Golfweek in May 2023. Montgomerie, a 31-time DP World Tour winner, explains why the American team failed to win the Ryder Cup in Europe.

The United States last won the biennial competition in 1993, when it was staged in England. However, they have won four times since then, all on their home courses.

The US team won the 43rd edition of the Ryder Cup in 2021, which was held in Wisconsin, before that they won in 2016 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Carver Country in Minnesota.

Speaking about the US Ryder Cup team, Montgomerie said:

"I can’t really put a finger on it. We’ve just holed more putts, I suppose at the right time. And that’s what it’s going to be this time whoever is going to hole them wins. World ranking seems to go out the window. You know, the last four Ryder Cups have been won by the home team."

Colin Montgomerie also mentioned that Rome will be a fantastic venue for the 44th edition of the team event.

"Although we’re underdogs, it will still come down to the guy that holes the last putt on the last day. It’s going to be close, and I think Rome will be a fantastic venue," he added.

Colin Montgomerie currently plays at the PGA Tour Champions and European Senior Tour events. He has won 54 professional tournaments in his career and reached number two in the Officials World Golf Rankings.

"You know you pay your penalties" - Colin Montgomerie spoke about LIV golfers' position in doubt on the Ryder Cup

The 2013 World Hall of Fame golfer also discussed LIV players and his thoughts on whether they should be allowed to compete in the Ryder Cup in his interview with Golfweek.

Colin Montgomerie mentioned that golfers defected from the PGA or DP World Tour for money. He said that players were aware that joining LIV would have a negative impact on their legacy. Nonetheless, they joined the Saudi circuit.

Montgomerie claimed that players cannot expect to compete in both the Ryder Cup and LIV Golf.

"They knew the consequences – money against legacy, in many ways and they chose the former and hey, good luck to them but you can’t have it both ways. You can’t have your cake and eat it too," he added.

He went on to discuss previous European squad members Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, and Graeme McDowell, who have joined LIV Golf and will miss out on competing in the Ryder Cup this year. Colin Montgomerie added:

"You can’t expect to do that and then lobby Ryder Cup captain this week and I’ll go to LIV the next week. It doesn’t work that way. You know you pay your penalties. It is a shame we’ve lost a few good captains in Henrik, Westwood, Graeme McDowell, probably, you know, but at the same time, there’s more opportunity for others to take their place."

It is important to note that the 2023 Ryder Cup will take place from September 29 to October 1 at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Guidonia Montecelio in Rome, Italy.