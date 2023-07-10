“We’ve wanted a Danish winner for so long” - Rasmus Hojgaard ‘speechless’ after becoming 1st Dane to win DP World Tour’s Made in HimmerLand

Rasmus Hojgaard became the first Danish player to win the Made in Himmerland championship. He defeated Ignacio Elvira Mijares in a playoff to win the title on Sunday, July 9.
Hojgaard finished with a score of under nine at the end of the fourth round alongside Mijares. The two competed in a sudden-death playoff, where Hojgaard put his opponent behind to secure a victory.
The Danish golfer opened up about his victory in an interview with Sky Sports, saying:
“I’m speechless. To be fair I did not think I would end up in a play-off today. It’s quite amazing. It’s a dream come true to win our home event. This is better than I could ever dream of. We’ve wanted a Danish winner for so long now so to be the first one to do it is amazing.”
Rasmus Hojgaard opened the 2023 Made in Himmerland tournament with a birdie on the first hole. On the fifth hole, he made another birdie.
However, he battled hard to maintain the lead after carding back-to-back bogeys on the next two holes before getting back in the game with a birdie on the final hole of the front nine on July 7. He finished the first round with 68 after three birdies and a bogey on the back nine.
In the second round, Hojgaard had four birdies, a bogey, and a double bogey, while in the third round, he had eight birdies and two bogeys.
His lowest round occurred in the final when he birdied the eighth hole and bogeyed one to wrap up with a score of 64.
DP World Tour’s Made in HimmerLand winners over the years
Made in HimmerLand by DP World Tour began in 2014. It was originally called Made in Denmark before being renamed Made in HimmerLand in 2021.
Marc Warren of Scotland won the first edition of the tournament by two strokes over England's Bradley Dredge. English golfer David Horsey won the tournament's second edition.
Although Danish golfers did not win the tournament until 2023, Soren Kjeldsen finished second in 2015. Julian Suri is the first American to win the Made in Denmark (now Made in Himmerland) event, while Thomas Pieters is the first Belgian to achieve the feat.
It is worth noting that Bernd Wiesberger has won the competition the most number of times.
The DP World Tour Made in HimmerLand champions are listed below:
2023
Winner: Rasmus Højgaard
- Country: Denmark
Runner-up: Nacho Elvira
- Country: Spain
2022
Winner: Oliver Wilson
- Country: England
Runner-up: Ewen Ferguson
- Country: Scotland
2021
Winner: Bernd Wiesberger
- Country: Austria
Runner-up: Guido Migliozzi
- Country: Italy
2019
Winner: Bernd Wiesberger
- Country: Austria
Runner-up: Robert MacIntyre
- Country: Scotland
2018
Winner: Matt Wallace
- Country: England
Runner-up: Steven Brown
- Country: England
Runner-up: Jonathan Thomson
- Country: England
Runner-up: Lee Westwood
- Country: England
2017
Winner: Julian Suri
- Country: United States
Runner-up: David Horsey
- Country: England
2016
Winner: Thomas Pieters
- Country: Belgium
Runner-up: Bradley Dredge
- Country: Wales
2015
Winner: David Horsey
- Country: England
Runner-up: Kristoffer Broberg
- Country: Sweden
Runner-up: Daniel Gaunt
- Country: Australia
Runner-up: Søren Kjeldsen
- Country: Denmark
Runner-up: Terry Pilkadaris
- Country: Australia
2014
Winner: Marc Warren
- Country: Scotland
Runner-up: Bradley Dredge
- Country: Wales