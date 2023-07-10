Who won DP World Tour’s Made in Himmerland 2023? Final leaderboard explored

Rasmus Hojgaard, the Danish golf star, won the Made in Himmerland 2023 tournament on the DP World Tour. The final ranking highlighted Hojgaard's outstanding performance throughout the event, confirming his victory in this renowned championship.

Hojgaard finished the competition at 13-under par, thanks to a stunning final-round score of 6-under par. His solid play throughout the four rounds, with scores of 68, 70, 65, and a final-round 64, drove him to victory at the Made in Himmerland 2023.

The amazing performance of the Danish golfer delighted the home audience and earned him the well-deserved top spot on the scoreboard.

Nacho Elvira finished as runner-up at Made in Himmerland 2023

Nacho Elvira of Spain took the runner-up trophy, finishing even with Hojgaard at 13-under-par. Despite shooting a par round on the final day, Elvira's previous rounds of 69, 62, and 66 assured a strong overall finish. Throughout the Made in Himmerland tournament, the Spanish golfer displayed his talent and competed fiercely.

Richie Ramsay of Scotland finished third on the leaderboard. Ramsay's final round of 1-under-par, along with his previous rounds of 70, 64, and 65, resulted in a superb total score of 12-under. Despite narrowly missing out on the top spot, Ramsay's constant play demonstrated his abilities and determination.

Made in Himmerland 2023: Overall Standings

Here are the overall standings:

Rasmus Hojgaard (DEN): -13 (68, 70, 65, 64) Nacho Elvira (ESP): -13 (69, 62, 66, 70) Richie Ramsay (SCO): -12 (70, 64, 65, 69) Robert MacIntyre (SCO): -11 (64, 68, 66, 71) Marc Warren (SCO): -11 (70, 64, 67, 68) Alexander Björk (SWE): -11 (71, 68, 63, 67) Kalle Samooja (FIN): -11 (72, 66, 64, 67) Ryo Hisatsune (JPN): -10 (69, 68, 67, 66) Ross Fisher (ENG): -10 (66, 67, 71, 66) Daan Huizing (NED): -9 (67, 68, 66, 70) Marcel Siem (GER): -9 (71, 64, 67, 69) Freddy Schott (GER): -9 (71, 64, 68, 68) Darren Fichardt (RSA): -9 (72, 66, 66, 67) Nathan Kimsey (ENG): -9 (71, 67, 67, 66) Johannes Veerman (USA): -9 (67, 71, 69, 64) Matthew Southgate (ENG): -9 (73, 65, 72, 61) David Micheluzzi (AUS): -8 (71, 69, 62, 70) Matthieu Pavon (FRA): -8 (69, 70, 64, 69) John Axelsen (DEN): -8 (71, 68, 66, 67) Daniel Brown (ENG): -8 (69, 67, 69, 67) Borja Virto (ESP): -8 (72, 68, 66, 66) Matthew Jordan (ENG): -8 (71, 68, 68, 65) Andy Sullivan (ENG): -8 (68, 70, 70, 64)

