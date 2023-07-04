DP World Tour’s 2023 Made in Himmerland field and rankings explored

After a successful British Masters outing, the DP World Tour is back this week with 2023 Made in Himmerland. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, July 6 at Himmerland in Farso, Denmark. The European tour event will see a 156-player field compete for the $3.25 million purse on offer.

The Made in Himmerland field is headlined by some of the circuit’s biggest names. The 29th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule will have names like Yannik Paul, Thorbjorn Olesen, Jordan Smith and Pablo Larrazabal, among others, teeing up this weekend. However, it is noteworthy that none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking is among the top contenders.

Much like last week’s British Masters, the event is being skipped by many big-rank players who chose to play on the PGA Tour instead. Being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, the event will extend the DP World Tour’s European continent run.

2023 Made in Himmerland field

As mentioned above, DP World Tour’s 2023 Made in Himmerland field will have none of the top 50 in the OWGR among the top contenders. In fact, World no.56 Pablo Larrazabal is the highest-ranked player on the European event’s field.

Here is the complete field for 2023 Made in Himmerland:

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Christoffer Bring

Kristoffer Broberg

Soren Broholt Lind

Daniel Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

John Catlin

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Hennie Du Plessis

Victor Dubuisson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Rhys Enoch

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Alexander George Frances

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Gustav Frimodt

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Joachim B Hansen

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Victor Hougaard Sidal Svendsen

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Aguri Iwasaki

Scott Jamieson

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Yeongsu Kim

Nathan Kimsey

Søren Kjeldsen

Frederik Kjettrup

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Velten Meyer

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Christopher Mivis

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Adrien Saddier

Javier Sainz

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Maximilian Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Sandy Scott

Jason Scrivener

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Maximilian Steinlechner

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Santiago Tarrio

Morten Toft Hansen

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Sebastian Wiis

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on 2023 Made in Himmerland will be updated as the event progresses.

Poll : 0 votes