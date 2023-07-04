DP World Tour’s 2023 Made in Himmerland field and rankings explored

After a successful British Masters outing, the DP World Tour is back this week with 2023 Made in Himmerland. The event is set to tee off on Thursday, July 6 at Himmerland in Farso, Denmark. The European tour event will see a 156-player field compete for the $3.25 million purse on offer.
The Made in Himmerland field is headlined by some of the circuit’s biggest names. The 29th event of the 2022-2023 DP World Tour schedule will have names like Yannik Paul, Thorbjorn Olesen, Jordan Smith and Pablo Larrazabal, among others, teeing up this weekend. However, it is noteworthy that none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking is among the top contenders.
Much like last week’s British Masters, the event is being skipped by many big-rank players who chose to play on the PGA Tour instead. Being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, the event will extend the DP World Tour’s European continent run.
2023 Made in Himmerland field
As mentioned above, DP World Tour’s 2023 Made in Himmerland field will have none of the top 50 in the OWGR among the top contenders. In fact, World no.56 Pablo Larrazabal is the highest-ranked player on the European event’s field.
Here is the complete field for 2023 Made in Himmerland:
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Christoffer Bring
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Soren Broholt Lind
- Daniel Brown
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- John Catlin
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Victor Dubuisson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Rhys Enoch
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Alexander George Frances
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Gustav Frimodt
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B Hansen
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Victor Hougaard Sidal Svendsen
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Yeongsu Kim
- Nathan Kimsey
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Velten Meyer
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Christopher Mivis
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Adrien Saddier
- Javier Sainz
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Maximilian Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Sandy Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Maximilian Steinlechner
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Santiago Tarrio
- Morten Toft Hansen
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Sebastian Wiis
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on 2023 Made in Himmerland will be updated as the event progresses.