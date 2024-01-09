DP World Tour’s 2024 Dubai Invitational field and players rankings explored

The DP World Tour is starting this week with the 2024 Dubai Invitational. The event is set to tee off at the Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, January 11. The first event of the 2024 European Tour season will see a 156-player field compete for the big prize.
The field for the Dubai Invitational is set. The event will have some of the biggest names in Europe lining up including four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Players like Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk, and Nicolai Højgaard will go up against each other in Dubai.
However, the field is being highlighted by the presence of the reigning champion Rory McIlroy. The World No. 2 will return to defend his title and win the $2,500,000 prize on offer.
2024 Dubai Invitational field
McIlroy will be the highest-ranked golfer on the Dubai Invitational field. It is pertinent to note that top players like Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, and Ludvig Aberg will be missing from the field as they chose to play on the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii instead.
The European tour event will have others like Luke Donald, Pablo Larrazabal, Thriston Lawrence and Francesco Molinari at the Dubai Creek Resort.
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the DP World event’s field:
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 15 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 32 - Ryan Fox
- 49 - Adrian Meronk
Listed below is the complete field for the Dubai event:
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Jorge Campillo
- Todd Clements
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Luke Donald
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Ryan Fox
- Daniel Gavins
- Julien Guerrier
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mansell
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Francesco Molinari
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Richie Ramsay
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Ockie Strydom
- Connor Syme
- Ken Weyand
- Dale Whitnell
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
More details on the 2024 Dubai Invitational, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.