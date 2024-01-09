DP World Tour’s 2024 Dubai Invitational field and players rankings explored

The DP World Tour is starting this week with the 2024 Dubai Invitational. The event is set to tee off at the Dubai Creek Resort in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, January 11. The first event of the 2024 European Tour season will see a 156-player field compete for the big prize.

The field for the Dubai Invitational is set. The event will have some of the biggest names in Europe lining up including four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Players like Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk, and Nicolai Højgaard will go up against each other in Dubai.

However, the field is being highlighted by the presence of the reigning champion Rory McIlroy. The World No. 2 will return to defend his title and win the $2,500,000 prize on offer.

Expand Tweet

2024 Dubai Invitational field

McIlroy will be the highest-ranked golfer on the Dubai Invitational field. It is pertinent to note that top players like Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Keegan Bradley, and Ludvig Aberg will be missing from the field as they chose to play on the PGA Tour’s Sony Open in Hawaii instead.

The European tour event will have others like Luke Donald, Pablo Larrazabal, Thriston Lawrence and Francesco Molinari at the Dubai Creek Resort.

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the DP World event’s field:

2 - Rory McIlroy

15 - Tommy Fleetwood

32 - Ryan Fox

49 - Adrian Meronk

Listed below is the complete field for the Dubai event:

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Jorge Campillo

Todd Clements

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Luke Donald

Hennie Du Plessis

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Daniel Gavins

Julien Guerrier

Marcus Helligkilde

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Rory McIlroy

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Francesco Molinari

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Richie Ramsay

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Ockie Strydom

Connor Syme

Ken Weyand

Dale Whitnell

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

More details on the 2024 Dubai Invitational, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.