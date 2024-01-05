DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational 2024: Schedule, venue, prize money and more explored

The inaugural event of the DP World Tour, the 2024 Dubai Invitational, is all set to be held from January 11-14, 2024. It will be held at the Dubai Creek Resort, which is a par 71 course that measures 7005 yards. The Dubai Invitational will see a star-studded field of 60 pro golfers playing a 72-hole event, with a prize purse of $2.5 million.

The tournament brings about a new and changed DP World Tour schedule for 2023-24. Christopher May, CEO of Dubai Golf, said via Khaleej Times:

"It's a venue that has a great heritage with professional golf, having previously been the host venue for the Dubai Desert Classic, and will be an incredible asset to the new tour schedule with a finishing stretch of holes that rivals almost any in the world."

The tournament will be covered by Sky Sports golf channel as well as the Sky Sports Main events. The likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald, Francesco Molinari, and Adrian Meronk will be a part of the tournament.

Dubai Invitational introduces concurrent Pro-am tournament as the inaugural event of DP World Tour

The tournament will see the field of 120 split into two parts. 60 pro golfers will play the full four-day 72-hole event. On the other hand, there will be a concurrent tournament for amateur players that will be played over 54-holes.

Rory McIlroy will headline the field for the tournament. Speaking about his participation in the inaugural event on the DP World Tour, he said via Bunkered:

"I'm really excited to start my year at the Dubai Invitational. I’ve always enjoyed coming back to Dubai to set up my season and with a pro-am format, this tournament is going to be an enjoyable week."

The 2023-24 DP World Tour will see a variety of changes to its season. The season has now been divided into three distinct phases which includes the Global Swing phase, the Back 9 phase, and the DP World Tour play-off phase.