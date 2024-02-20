DP World Tour’s 2024 Magical Kenya Open: Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Middle-East run, the DP World Tour now travels to the African continent for the 2024 Magical Kenya Open. The European tour event is set to tee off at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday, February 22. The four-day event will feature a 144-player field, populated by many circuit regulars.
The Kenya Open will have some big names from the DP World Tour on its roster. The event will be headlined by the likes of World No. 87 Thriston Lawrence, No.77 Rikuya Hoshino and No. 130 Alex Fitzpatrick. Dylan Frittelli, Adrian Otaegui, Edoardo Molinari and Eddie Pepperell, among others, will also tee off at the event.
Despite the stacked field, the Kenya Open field will not have any player from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
The golfers will compete at the DP World Tour event for the $2,500,000 prize purse. The event winner will claim the $425,000 paycheck, while the runner-up bags $275,000. Meanwhile, the golfer finishing third on the final leaderboard will get a $157,500 payout.
2024 Magical Kenya Open field
The Kenya Open field will have several European tour regulars in it, including 2024 Qatar Masters winner Hoshino. However, the event won’t feature reigning champion Jorge Campillo. The Spanish, who finished solo fifth at the Qatar Masters earlier this month, has opted to stay out this weekend.
Listed below is the full field for the European Tour event in Nairobi:
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Jasta Madoya Asena
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Sam Bairstow
- Haydn Barron
- Oliver Bekker
- Joshua Berry
- Matthis Besard
- Jonas Blixt
- Adam Blomme
- Gary Boyd
- Soren Broholt Lind
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Ivan Cantero
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- Om Prakash Chouhan
- Aaron Cockerill
- Jack Davidson
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Louis De Jager
- Joe Dean
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Jamie Donaldson
- Manuel Elvira
- Nacho Elvira
- Will Enefer
- Rhys Enoch
- Oliver Farr
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Benjamin Follett-Smith
- Simon Forsström
- Sebastian Friedrichsen
- Dylan Frittelli
- Nicolo Galletti
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Sebastian Garcia
- Deon Germishuys
- Joe Girrbach
- Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
- John Gough
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Jordan Gumberg
- Justin Harding
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Sam Hutsby
- Dismas Indiza Anyonyi
- Casey Jarvis
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Sam Jones
- Matthew Jordan
- David Kamulindwa
- Michael Karanga
- Philip Katich
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Frank Kennedy
- Mutahi Kibugu
- Njoroge Kibugu
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Mike Kisia
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Fredericr Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- John Lejirma
- Alexander Levy
- Tom Lewis
- Hurly Long
- Isaac Makokha
- Stuart Manley
- Visitor Mapwanya
- Connor Mckinney
- Mohit Mediratta
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Pieter Moolman
- Joel Moscatel
- Dylan Mostert
- Daniel Nduva
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Lukas Nemecz
- James Nicholas
- Wilco Nienaber
- Samuel Njoroge
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Andrea Pavan
- Eddie Pepperell
- Garrick Porteous
- Thomas Power Horan
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Conor Purcell
- Manuel Quiros
- David Ravetto
- Josphat Rono
- Ronald Rugumayo
- Benjamin Rusch
- Jamie Rutherford
- Lauri Ruuska
- Adrien Saddier
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Yannick Schuetz
- Matthias Schwab
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Greg Snow
- Clément Sordet
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Jesper Svensson
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Braden Thornberry
- Lucas Vacarisas
- Tom Vaillant
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Ryan Van Velzen
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Marc Warren
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Ashun Wu
- Daniel Young
More details on the 2024 Kenya Open will be updated as the event progresses.