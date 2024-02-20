DP World Tour’s 2024 Magical Kenya Open: Full field and player rankings explored

After a successful Middle-East run, the DP World Tour now travels to the African continent for the 2024 Magical Kenya Open. The European tour event is set to tee off at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday, February 22. The four-day event will feature a 144-player field, populated by many circuit regulars.

The Kenya Open will have some big names from the DP World Tour on its roster. The event will be headlined by the likes of World No. 87 Thriston Lawrence, No.77 Rikuya Hoshino and No. 130 Alex Fitzpatrick. Dylan Frittelli, Adrian Otaegui, Edoardo Molinari and Eddie Pepperell, among others, will also tee off at the event.

Despite the stacked field, the Kenya Open field will not have any player from the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The golfers will compete at the DP World Tour event for the $2,500,000 prize purse. The event winner will claim the $425,000 paycheck, while the runner-up bags $275,000. Meanwhile, the golfer finishing third on the final leaderboard will get a $157,500 payout.

2024 Magical Kenya Open field

The Kenya Open field will have several European tour regulars in it, including 2024 Qatar Masters winner Hoshino. However, the event won’t feature reigning champion Jorge Campillo. The Spanish, who finished solo fifth at the Qatar Masters earlier this month, has opted to stay out this weekend.

Listed below is the full field for the European Tour event in Nairobi:

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Jasta Madoya Asena

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Sam Bairstow

Haydn Barron

Oliver Bekker

Joshua Berry

Matthis Besard

Jonas Blixt

Adam Blomme

Gary Boyd

Soren Broholt Lind

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Ivan Cantero

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Ashley Chesters

Om Prakash Chouhan

Aaron Cockerill

Jack Davidson

Jannik De Bruyn

Louis De Jager

Joe Dean

Alejandro Del Rey

Jamie Donaldson

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Will Enefer

Rhys Enoch

Oliver Farr

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Alex Fitzpatrick

Benjamin Follett-Smith

Simon Forsström

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Dylan Frittelli

Nicolo Galletti

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Sebastian Garcia

Deon Germishuys

Joe Girrbach

Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen

John Gough

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Jordan Gumberg

Justin Harding

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Sam Hutsby

Dismas Indiza Anyonyi

Casey Jarvis

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Sam Jones

Matthew Jordan

David Kamulindwa

Michael Karanga

Philip Katich

Masahiro Kawamura

Frank Kennedy

Mutahi Kibugu

Njoroge Kibugu

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Mike Kisia

Jeong Weon Ko

Jacques Kruyswijk

Fredericr Lacroix

Romain Langasque

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

John Lejirma

Alexander Levy

Tom Lewis

Hurly Long

Isaac Makokha

Stuart Manley

Visitor Mapwanya

Connor Mckinney

Mohit Mediratta

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Pieter Moolman

Joel Moscatel

Dylan Mostert

Daniel Nduva

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Lukas Nemecz

James Nicholas

Wilco Nienaber

Samuel Njoroge

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Andrea Pavan

Eddie Pepperell

Garrick Porteous

Thomas Power Horan

Tapio Pulkkanen

Conor Purcell

Manuel Quiros

David Ravetto

Josphat Rono

Ronald Rugumayo

Benjamin Rusch

Jamie Rutherford

Lauri Ruuska

Adrien Saddier

Lorenzo Scalise

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Yannick Schuetz

Matthias Schwab

Shubhankar Sharma

Greg Snow

Clément Sordet

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Jesper Svensson

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Braden Thornberry

Lucas Vacarisas

Tom Vaillant

Darius Van Driel

Lars Van Meijel

Ryan Van Velzen

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Marc Warren

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Ashun Wu

Daniel Young

More details on the 2024 Kenya Open will be updated as the event progresses.