DP World Tour’s Porsche Singapore Classic 2024: Schedule, tee times, prize money and more

The DP World Tour players are set to tee off this week at the Porsche Singapore Classic. Scheduled to unfold at Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore, the tournament marks the 13th event of the 2024 European Tour season.

With a regular full-size field, the event is headlined by Shane Lowry, Thriston Lawrence and Paul Casey. As a regular DP World Tour event, the winner of the tournament will be heavily awarded in terms of prize money, along with approximately 14.5 Official World Golf Ranking points and 500 DP World Tour point

Below are more details about the tournament.

Porsche Singapore Classic 2024 Schedule

The Porsche Singapore Classic will commence with its first round on Thursday, March 21. The second round of the tournament is scheduled for Friday, March 22.

Only the players who made the cut will proceed to the last two rounds over the weekend. The tournament's third round is slated for Saturday, March 23, followed by the much-anticipated finale on Sunday, March 24.

Porsche Singapore Classic 2024 tee times

The pairings and tee times for the first two rounds of the Porsche Singapore Classic have been announced.

The tournament will start at 7:30 a.m. local time with Marco Penge, Andrew Martin and Lorenzo Scalise taking the first shot of the day on the first tee hole while Kieta Nakajima, Julien Brun and Jeff Winther will start their game on the tenth hole at 7:35 a.m. local time.

Here are the pairings and tee times for the first round of the Porsche Singapore Classic (all times are local):

Tee #1

7:30 am: Marco Penge, Andrew Martin, Lorenzo Scalise

7:40 am: Sean Crocker, Hurly Long Jonathan, Gøth-Rasmussen

7:50 am: Irvyn Tan, Alejandro Del Rey, John Lyras

8:00 am: Matthew Southgate, Maximilian Kieffer, Todd Clements

8:10 am: Justin Harding, David Law, Guido Migliozzi

8:20 am: Michael Hendry, Joshua Berry, Thomas Power Horan

8:30 am: Deyen Lawson Paul Waring Niklas Norgaard

8:40 am: Jonas Blixt Chase Hanna Casey Jarvis

8:50 am: Andrea Pavan Matthias Schwab Mike Lorenzo-Vera

9:00 am: Jens Dantorp Matthew Jordan Jason Scrivener

9:10 am: Louis De Jager David Ravetto Amarin Kraivixien

12:10 pm: Edoardo Molinari Rhys Enoch Jayden Schaper

12:20 pm: Frederic Lacroix Alex Fitzpatrick Gavin Green

12:30 pm: Taichi Kho Zander Lombard Tom Mckibbin

12:40 pm: Shane Lowry Matteo Manassero Rikuya Hoshino

12:50 pm: Darius Van Driel Jordan Gumberg Sebastian Söderberg

1:00 pm: Aaron Cockerill Masahiro Kawamura Ashun Wu

1:10 pm: Rafa Cabrera Bello Ross Fisher Romain Langasque

1:20 pm: Daniel Hillier Adrian Otaegui Joost Luiten

1:30 pm: Adri Arnaus Andy Sullivan Dan Bradbury

1:40 pm: Pieter Moolman Shubhankar Sharma Marcus Kinhult

1:50 pm: Espen Kofstad Fabrizio Zanotti Jeong weon Ko.

Tee #10

7:35 am: Keita Nakajima Julien Brun Jeff Winther

7:45 am: Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Matthew Baldwin

7:55 am: Rasmus Højgaard Haotong Li Thriston Lawrence

8:05 am: Paul Casey Matthieu Pavon Kiradech Aphibarnrat

8:15 am: Ockie Strydom Yannik Paul Jordan Smith

8:25 am: Bernd Wiesberger Ugo Coussaud Jesper Svensson

8:35 am: TK Ratchanon Chantananuwat Ewen Ferguson Eddie Pepperell

8:45 am: Nicolas Colsaerts Daniel Brown Stephen Gallacher

8:55 am: Satoshi Kodaira Joshua Yap Adam Blomme

9:05 am: Callum Shinkwin Richard Mansell Julien Guerrier

9:15 am: Max Mcgreevy Jaco Prinsloo James Morrison

12:15 pm: Gunner Wiebe Lukas Nemecz Renato Paratore

12:25 pm: Matthis Besard Ivan Cantero Johannes Veerman

12:35 pm: Nicklaus Chiam Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia

12:45 pm: Daan Huizing Sam Bairstow Jeong-Woo Ham

12:55 pm: Angel Hidalgo Marcel Schneider Oliver Bekker

1:05 pm: Manuel Elvira Brandon Stone Maximilian Rottluff

1:15 pm: Calum Hill Marcus Helligkilde Dale Whitnell

1:25 pm: Guxin Chen Stuart Manley Will Enefer

1:35 pm: Francesco Laporta Scott Jamieson Richie Ramsay

1:45 pm: Freddy Schott Filippo Celli David Micheluzzi

1:55 pm: Tom Vaillant Sung Kang Sebastian Friedrichsen.

Porsche Singapore Classic 2024 prize money

The 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic has a purse of $2.5 million, with the winner receiving a check of $425,000. The second-place finish will earn $275,000 in prize money.

Here is the prize money payout for the 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic:

1 $425,000

2 $275,000

3 $156,500

4 $125,000

5 $106,000

6 $87,500

7 $75,000

8 $62,500

9 $56,000

10 $50,000

11 $46,000

12 $43,000

13 $40,250

14 $38,250

15 $36,750

16 $35,250

17 $33,750

18 $32,250

19 $31,000

20 $30,000

21 $29,000

22 $28,250

23 $27,500

24 $26,750

25 $26,000

26 $25,250

27 $24,500

28 $23,750

29 $23,000

30 $22,250

31 $21,500

32 $20,750

33 $20,000

34 $19,250

35 $18,500

36 $17,750

37 $17,250

38 $16,750

39 $16,250

40 $15,750

41 $15,250

42 $14,750

43 $14,250

44 $13,750

45 $13,250

46 $12,750

47 $12,250

48 $11,750

49 $11,250

50 $10,750

51 $10,250

52 $9,750

53 $9,250

54 $8,750

55 $8,500

56 $8,250

57 $8,000

58 $7,750

59 $7,500

60 $7,250

61 $7,000

62 $6,750

63 $6,500

64 $6,250

65 $6,000.