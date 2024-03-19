Who is playing in the DP World Tour’s 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic? Full field explored

After a short break following the Johnsson Workwear Open, the DP World Tour is back this week with the 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic. The ninth tournament of the 2024 schedule is set to tee off at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore on Thursday, March 21. The four-day event will feature a 132-player field.

The European Tour event will take place parallel to the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valspar Championship in Florida. Being played in its originally intended place on the DP World Tour schedule, the event will be headlined by World No.27 Matthieu Pavon and No.34 Shane Lowry. Notably, they are the only two top 50-ranked players at the event.

The Singapore Classic will have a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the first Asian Swing event. It is pertinent to note that the event’s reigning champion Ockie Strydom will also return to defend his title this weekend.

Alex Fitzpatrick, Bernd Wiesberger, Rasmus Højgaard, and Thriston Lawrence will be some other names to watch this weekend. The golfers will compete against each other for the $2,500,000 prize purse on offer.

The 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic field

Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Singapore Classic field:

27 - Matthieu Pavon

34 - Shane Lowry

Listed below is the full field for the DP World Tour event in Singapore:

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Adri Arnaus

Sam Bairstow

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Joshua Berry

Matthis Besard

Jonas Blixt

Adam Blomme

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Ivn Cantero

Paul Casey

Filippo Celli

TK Chantananuwat

Guxin Chen

Nicklaus Chiam

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Nicolas Colsaerts

Ugo Coussaud

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Manuel Elvira

Will Enefer

Rhys Enoch

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Sebastian Friedrichsen

Stephen Gallacher

Joel Girrbach

Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Jordan Gumberg

Jeong-Woo Ham

Chase Hanna

Justin Harding

Marcus Helligkilde

Michael Hendry

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Matthew Jordan

Sung Kang

Masahiro Kawamura

Taichi Kho

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Jeong Weon Ko

Satoshi Kodaira

Espen Kofstad

Amarin Kraivixien

Frederic Lacroix

Romain Langasque

Frances Laporta

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Deyen Lawson

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

John Lyras

Matteo Manassero

Stuart Manley

Richard Mansell

Andrew Martin

Max Mcgreevy

Tom Mckibbin

David Micheluzzi

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Pieter Moolman

James Morrison

Keita Nakajima

Lukas Nemecz

Niklas Norgaard

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Marco Penge

Eddie Pepperell

Tom Power Horan

Jaco Prinsloo

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Maximilian Rottluff

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Matthias Schwab

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Matthew Southgate

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Irvyn Tan

Tom Vaillant

Darius Van Driel

Johannes Veerman

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Bernd Wiesberger

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Joshua Yap

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the DP World Tour's Porsche Singapore Classic, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.