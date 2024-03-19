Who is playing in the DP World Tour’s 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic? Full field explored

After a short break following the Johnsson Workwear Open, the DP World Tour is back this week with the 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic. The ninth tournament of the 2024 schedule is set to tee off at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore on Thursday, March 21. The four-day event will feature a 132-player field.
The European Tour event will take place parallel to the PGA Tour’s 2024 Valspar Championship in Florida. Being played in its originally intended place on the DP World Tour schedule, the event will be headlined by World No.27 Matthieu Pavon and No.34 Shane Lowry. Notably, they are the only two top 50-ranked players at the event.
The Singapore Classic will have a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the first Asian Swing event. It is pertinent to note that the event’s reigning champion Ockie Strydom will also return to defend his title this weekend.
Alex Fitzpatrick, Bernd Wiesberger, Rasmus Højgaard, and Thriston Lawrence will be some other names to watch this weekend. The golfers will compete against each other for the $2,500,000 prize purse on offer.
The 2024 Porsche Singapore Classic field
Listed below are the top 50-ranked players in the 2024 Singapore Classic field:
- 27 - Matthieu Pavon
- 34 - Shane Lowry
Listed below is the full field for the DP World Tour event in Singapore:
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Adri Arnaus
- Sam Bairstow
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Joshua Berry
- Matthis Besard
- Jonas Blixt
- Adam Blomme
- Dan Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Ivn Cantero
- Paul Casey
- Filippo Celli
- TK Chantananuwat
- Guxin Chen
- Nicklaus Chiam
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Manuel Elvira
- Will Enefer
- Rhys Enoch
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Sebastian Friedrichsen
- Stephen Gallacher
- Joel Girrbach
- Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Jordan Gumberg
- Jeong-Woo Ham
- Chase Hanna
- Justin Harding
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Michael Hendry
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Matthew Jordan
- Sung Kang
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Taichi Kho
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Espen Kofstad
- Amarin Kraivixien
- Frederic Lacroix
- Romain Langasque
- Frances Laporta
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Deyen Lawson
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- John Lyras
- Matteo Manassero
- Stuart Manley
- Richard Mansell
- Andrew Martin
- Max Mcgreevy
- Tom Mckibbin
- David Micheluzzi
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Pieter Moolman
- James Morrison
- Keita Nakajima
- Lukas Nemecz
- Niklas Norgaard
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Marco Penge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Tom Power Horan
- Jaco Prinsloo
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Maximilian Rottluff
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Matthias Schwab
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Irvyn Tan
- Tom Vaillant
- Darius Van Driel
- Johannes Veerman
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Joshua Yap
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the DP World Tour's Porsche Singapore Classic, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.