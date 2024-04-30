DP World Tour's Volvo China Open 2024: Schedule, venue, top players and more

As the 2024 ISPS Handa Championship comes to an end, the DP World Tour moves to China for the 2024 Volvo China Open.

The 2024 Volvo China Open will be played at Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen, China, from May 2 to 5. The Golf Club was known earlier as Genzon Golf Club and has hosted the tournament five times, in the years 2014, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2023.

This year, the purse has significantly jumped from $1.5 million (in 2023) to $2.25 million. With the Asian Swing in its last phase, the competition will get intense.

China solely sanctioned the Volvo China Open in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It wasn't sanctioned by the European Tour in 2020 and 2021. The event will be returning to the European Tour for the first time since 2019.

Sarit Suwannarut of Thailand won the 2023 Volvo China Open by 6 strokes after getting the better of Chen Guxin and Kho Taichi.

The 2024 Volvo China Open schedule

The 2024 Volvo China Open is a 72-hole format tournament. It will start with the first round on Thursday, May 2, and run through the weekend to conclude with the final round on Sunday, May 5.

Here is the schedule for the 2024 Chevron Championship:

Round 1

Date: May 2, 2024

Day: Thursday

Round 2

Date: May 3, 2024

Day: Friday

Round 3

Date: May 4, 2024

Day: Saturday

Round 4

Date: May 5, 2024

Day: Sunday

2024 Volvo China Open venue

This year, the Hidden Grace Golf Club formerly known as Genzon Golf Club will be hosting the Volvo China Open. The tournament was held here in 2014 and from 2019 to 2023 (except for 2022 as the tournament wasn't held due to COVID-19).

The other venues where the competition has been held previously are-

Beijing International Golf Club (Beijing) - 3 times (1995, 1996, and 1997)

Shanghai Sun Island International Club (Shanghai) - 1 time (1998)

Shanghai Silport Golf Club (Shanghai) - 7 times (1999 to 2004, 2007)

Shenzhen Golf Club (Shenzhen) - 1 time (2005)

Beijing Honghua International Golf Club (Beijing) - 1 time (2006)

Beijing CBD International Golf Club (Beijing) - 2 times (2008, 2009)

Suzhou Jinji Lake International Golf Club (Jiangsu) - 1 time (2010)

Luxehills International Country Club (Sichuan) - 1 time (2011)

Binhai Lake Golf Club (Tianjin) - 2 times (2012, 2013)

Hidden Grace Golf Club (formerly Genzon Golf Club) (Shenzhen) - 5 times (2014, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023)

Tomson Shanghai Pudong Golf Club (Shanghai) - 1 time (2015)

Topwin Golf and Country Club (Beijing) - 3 times (2016, 2017 and 2018)

2024 Volvo China Open top players

The DP World Tour event Volvo China Open will feature some of the top players in the golf world. The highest-ranked player playing in the tournament is Jordan Smith (93rd in OWGR). Smith last won the tournament in October 2022 at Portugal Masters by 3 strokes over Gavin Green.

He would face competition from Sebastian Soderberg who is in great form. The Swedish golfer was runner-up in the last two DP World Tour events in India and Japan. Two-time champion Alexander Levy will also be in the field. He won the tournament in 2014 and 2017. Past Champions Li Haotong and Wu Ashun will be the home favorites this year too.

Other notable competitors in the field at the Volvo China Open will be Jesper Svensson and Matteo Manassero, Tom McKibbin and Yannik Paul.

Here's a complete field of players playing this week at the 2024 Volvo China Open:

Sarit Suwannarut (Thailand)

Jesper Svensson (Sweden)

Darius van Driel (Netherlands)

Dylan Frittelli (South Africa)

Daniel Hillier (New Zealand)

Tom McKibbin (Northern Ireland)

Pablo Larrazábal (Spain)

Ockie Strydom (South Africa)

Jordan Smith (England)

Yannik Paul (Germany)

Adrian Otaegui (Spain)

Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

Maximilian Kieffer (Germany)

Richie Ramsay (Scotland)

Haotong Li (China)

Adri Arnaus (Spain)

Ashun Wu (China)

Matteo Manassero (Italy)

Matthew Baldwin (England)

Antoine Rozner (France)

Dan Bradbury (England)

Jeunghun Wang (South Korea)

Cheng Jin (China)

Xiang Fang (China)

Lianwei Zhang (China)

Tuxuan Wu (China)

Jicheng Fan (China)

Bingwen Ma (China)

Grant Jackson (England)

Lloyd Jefferson Go (Philippines)

Yang Tong (China)

Yanhan Zhou (China)

Linqiang Li (China)

Kieran Muir (New Zealand)

Wo-cheng Ye (China)

Xuewen Luo (China)

Enhua Liu (China)

Nan-nan Shen (China)

Zhengkai Bai (China)

Bowen Xiao (China)

Chengyao Ma (China)

Zihan She (China)

Nicolas Paez (USA)

Woojin Jung (South Korea)

Guxin Chen (China)

Huilin Zhang (China)

Chuan-lin Jian (China)

Yilong Chen (China)

Zijie Huang (China)

Lawrence Ting (Taiwan)

Yinong Yang (China)

Di Wu (China)

K.P. Lin (Taiwan)

Jinshen Zhang (China)

Gordan Brixi (Czech Republic)

Shiyu Fan (China)

Senshou Cao (China)

Han Xue (China)

Jianfeng Ye (China)

Shun Yat Hak (Hong Kong)

Xingyu Zhao (China)

Zi-Hong Zhang (China)

Haizhao Tang (China)

Daxing Jin (China)

Changlei Zhang (China)

Zihao Jin (China)

Chenyou Nan (China)

Hongfu Wu (China)

Gang Quan (China)

Zeqian Fang (China)

Jin Zhang (China)

Wenyi Huang (China)

Yongqi Qiu (China)

Xiaolang Zhang (China)

Yi-Tseng Huang (Taiwan)

Tse-Yu Chang (Taiwan)

George Worrall (Australia)

Minghao Shao (China)

Sebastian Söderberg (Sweden)

Joost Luiten (Netherlands)

Romain Langasque (France)

Zander Lombard (South Africa)

Grant Forrest (Scotland)

Julien Guerrier (France)

Matthew Southgate (England)

Jeff Winther (Denmark)

Julien Brun (France)

Connor Syme (Scotland)

Jens Dantorp (Sweden)

Nacho Elvira (Spain)

Marcus Helligkilde (Denmark)

Calum Hill (Scotland)

Hurly Long (Germany)

Marcus Armitage (England)

Matthew Jordan (England)

Shubhankar Sharma (India)

Jason Scrivener (Australia)

Louis De Jager (South Africa)

Aaron Cockerill (Canada)

Niklas Norgaard (Denmark)

Masahiro Kawamura (Japan)

Scott Jamieson (Scotland)

Santiago Tarrio (Spain)

Alejandro del Rey (Spain)

Adrien Saddier (France)

Gavin Green (Malaysia)

David Law (Scotland)

Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay)

Andy Sullivan (England)

Marcus Kinhult (Sweden)

Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain)

Clément Sordet (France)

Edoardo Molinari (Italy)

James Morrison (England)

Johannes Veerman (USA)

Angel Hidalgo (Spain)

Lukas Nemecz (Austria)

Gunner Wiebe (USA)

Chase Hanna (USA)

Paul Waring (England)

Mike Lorenzo-Vera (France)

Jeong Weon Ko (France)

Ross Fisher (England)

Andrew Johnston (England)

Søren Kjeldsen (Denmark)

Bernd Wiesberger (Austria)

Matthias Schwab (Austria)

Satoshi Kodaira (Japan)

Jonas Blixt (Sweden)

Alexander Levy (Sweden)

Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium)

Marco Penge (England)

Casey Jarvis (South Africa)

Manuel Elvira (Spain)

Ugo Coussaud (France)

Lorenzo Scalise (Italy)

Andrea Pavan (Italy)

Ricardo Gouveia (Portugal)

Tom Vaillant (France)

Frederic Lacroix (France)

Francesco Laporta (Italy)

Will Enefer (England)

Ivan Cantero (Spain)

Joel Girrbach (Switzerland)

Sam Bairstow (England)

Brandon Stone (South Africa)

Om Prakash Chouhan (India)

Renato Paratore (Italy)

Jacques Kruyswijk (South Africa)

Freddy Schott (Germany)

Filippo Celli (Italy)

Matthis Besard (Belgium)

Sebastian Friedrichsen (Denmark)