Exploring Alex Levy's heartbreaking close call which made him lose his DP World Tour card

Alex Levy failed to retain his DP World Tour card yesterday, October 27th after lipping out for a hole-in-one shot. The 33-year-old French golfer landed in Qatar for the Qatar Masters, the final regular-season event in the Race to Dubai.

However, Levy's near calls on the 17th and 18th holes turned the game for him, thereby eliminating all of his prospects to play the next season.

Post the golf round, Alex Levy shared his thoughts on his game, stating:

"I gave everything I had today. It's golf. It's such a difficult game. I have nothing to say. I gave 100%."

Expand Tweet

He further added that he would go to Q School and earn his card back in a couple of weeks.

"I will go to Q School, for sure. I will give everything I have!"

The Frenchman, who was 124th in the Race to Dubai Rankings at the start of the week, needed to make the cut to get into the top 116 number. This way he could have retained playing rights for next year.

Levy birdied the par-4 16th in his second round while trying his best to make the cut. Unfortunately, on the par-3 17th hole, he lipped out for a hole-in-one. Then he sank this birdie putt on the par-5 18th, effectively missing the cut for the Qatar Masters by one stroke.

A couple of players speak in support of Alex Levy after his heartbreaking lost

Soon after Levy faced heartbreak on losing his card, many players backened the five-time DP World Tour winner to come back stronger. The 23rd ranker in the DP World Tour, Marcel Siem, wrote:

"You will come back stronger my friend. You are a fighter, super nice guy and a super talented golfer. Some really tough breaks out there for you today unfortunately. Will be even sweeter when it turns around and things are starting to go your way again. You will be back on top soon @alexlevygolf83."

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the eight-time DP World Tour winner, Bernd Wiesberger, penned:

"Gutted for Alex! But he’s an amazing player and a great guy! He’ll be back in no time!"

Another golfer, Julien Brun wrote:

"That’s what it’s all about! Give it 100% and see what happens! Good luck at Q school Alex".

Alex Levy started his career on the Challenge Tour in 2011-2012 and advanced to the DP World Tour in 2013, where he has remained to this day.