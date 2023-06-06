DP World Tour Scandinavian Mixed 2023: Schedule, prize money, top players, and more

The famous DP World Tour Scandinavian Mixed will run from June 8 to June 11, 2023, and will feature top golfers from around the world. The European Tour's highly anticipated event, which will be held in Stockholm's picturesque Ullna Golf & Country Club, promises fierce competition, a sizable prize pool, and an excellent lineup of players.

Linn Grant was crowned the DP World Tour Scandinavian Mixed 2022 winner. Grant finished the competition with an outstanding score of -24 under par, demonstrating exceptional talent and consistency throughout.

Her outstanding performance included rounds of 66, 68, 66, and a stunning 64 in the final round, for a total of 264. Grant's incredible triumph cemented her place as a rising star in the world of golf.

Prize money for the Scandinavian Mixed 2023

The DP World Tour Scandinavian Mixed 2023 prize distribution is intended to reward achievement while also providing a considerable cash incentive to the players. The tournament attracts top golfers from around the world due to its substantial total purse of $2 million.

The tournament winner will be given a prize money of $340,000. The runner-up will also earn a hefty sum, with a $220,000 prize waiting for them.

Top Players in the Scandinavian Mixed 2023

Renato Paratore

Renato Paratore won the Nordea Masters in 2017, demonstrating his excellent golfing talent. Paratore won by one stroke over rivals Matt Fitzpatrick and Chris Wood with a score of 281 (-11).

Nordea Masters - Day Four

His calmness under pressure was on display throughout the tournament, which earned him a well-deserved status among the game's elite.

Paul Waring

In 2018, Paul Waring won the Nordea Masters. Waring's 266 (-14) score demonstrated his consistency and competence on the golf course.

Nordea Masters - Day Four

He won an exciting playoff match against Thomas Aiken, showcasing his tenacity and ability to perform under pressure. Waring's victory cemented his place as one of the top European Tour players.

Casandra Alexander

A successful golfer who has competed on the Ladies European Tour and the Sunshine Ladies Tour. Alexander has proven to be a powerful contender in both arenas since joining the Sunshine Ladies Tour in 2019 and the Ladies European Tour in 2020.

Her outstanding efforts have resulted in major triumphs. Alexander's victories have cemented her place among the greatest female golfers, garnering her well-deserved credit for her abilities and services to the sport.

