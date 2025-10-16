DPWT India Championship 2025 Round 2 tee times and groupings explored

Shane Lowry may be far from home this week at the DPWT India Championship, but he looked right at ease in the opening round. Starting his day at the DPWT India Championship on the front nine, the Irishman made the turn at 2-under before catching fire on the back.

Between holes 11 and 15, Lowry rolled in five straight birdies, vaulting himself into a share of the lead. He added one more at the 18th to take the outright lead at 8-under by the end of the round.

Lowry will begin his second round of the DPWT India Championship late Thursday at 10:05 p.m. ET, playing alongside Tommy Fleetwood and Luke Donald.

Final tee timings and pairings for R2 of the DPWT India Championship

Tee No. 1 of the DPWT India Championship

9:05 p.m. – David Micheluzzi, Brandon Stone, Bjorn Akesson

9:15 p.m. – Richie Ramsay, Dale Whitnell, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

9:25 p.m. – Maximillian Kieffer, Jack Senior, Brandon Robinson Thompson

9:35 p.m. – Alex Fitzpatrick, Robin Williams, Bernd Wiesberger

9:45 p.m. – Manuel Elvira, Abhinav Lohan, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:55 p.m. – Niklas Lemke, Alexander Levy, Gaurav Pratap Singh

10:05 p.m. – Chiragh Kumar, Darren Fichardt, Zander Lombard

10:15 p.m. – Frederic Lacroix, Matthew Baldwin, Tapendra Ghai

10:25 p.m. – Tapio Pulkkanen, Arjun Prasad, Jeff Winther

10:35 p.m. – Karan Pratap Singh, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Rikuya Hoshino

10:45 p.m. – Dan Bradbury, Amardeep Malik, Ryan Van Velzen

10:55 p.m. – Martin Trainer, Gregorio De Leo, Andreas Halvorsen

1:50 a.m. – Aaron Cockerill, Hamish Brown, Richard Sterne

2:00 a.m. – Tom Vaillant, Guido Migliozzi, Joost Luiten

2:10 a.m. – Udayan Mane, Jayden Schaper, Jorge Campillo

2:20 a.m. – Marcel Siem, Daniel Hillier, Joel Girrbach

2:30 a.m. – Adrien Saddier, Jordan Smith, Shubhankar Sharma

2:40 a.m. – Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Ben Griffin

2:50 a.m. – Keita Nakajima, Anirban Lahiri, Johannes Veerman

3:00 a.m. – Michael Kim, Dylan Naidoo, Manu Gandas

3:10 a.m. – Ugo Coussaud, Thomas Aiken, Varun Parikh

3:20 a.m. – Dhruv Sheoran, Ben Schmidt, Sebastian Soderberg

3:30 a.m. – Brandon Wu, Ajeetesh Sandhu, Simon Forsstrom

Tee No. 10 of the DPWT India Championship

9:05 p.m. – Jannik De Bruyn, Marcus Armitage, Rahil Gangjee

9:15 p.m. – Saptak Talwar, Julier Guerrier, Freddy Schott

9:25 p.m. – Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Darius Van Driel, Nicolas Colsaerts

9:35 p.m. – Pablo Larrazabal, Grant Forrest, Om Prakash Chouhan

9:45 p.m. – Romain Langasque, Eugenio Chacarra, Martin Couvra

9:55 p.m. – Brian Harman, John Parry, Thriston Lawrence

10:05 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Luke Donald

10:15 p.m. – Veer Ahlawat, Richard Mansell, Angel Ayora

10:25 p.m. – Calum Hill, Nicolai Van Dellingshausen, Yannik Paul

10:35 p.m. – Gavin Green, Casey Jarvis, Scott Jamieson

10:45 p.m. – Jens Dantorp, Conor Purcell, Ross Fisher

10:55 p.m. – (3:55 am): Ricardo Gouveia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lucas Bjerregaard

1:50 a.m. – Fabrizio Zanotti, Joel Muscatel, Jason Scrivener

2:00 a.m. – Jordan Gumberg, Jacques Kruyswijk, Jamal Hossain

2:10 a.m. – N Thangaraja, Adrian Otaegui, Ryggs Johnston

2:20 a.m. – Joe Dean, Angel Hidalgo, Matthew Jordan

2:30 a.m. – Matthias Schwab, Andy Sullivan, Andrea Pavan

2:40 a.m. – Nacho Elvira, Akshay Sharma, David Ravetto

2:50 a.m. – Jeong Weon Ko, Shiv Kapur, Marcel Schneider

3:00 a.m. – Clement Sordet, Eddie Pepperell, Rafa Cabrera Bello

3:10 a.m. – Pierre Pineau, Yuvraj Sandhu, Callum Tarren

3:20 a.m. – Nathan Kimsey, Sean Crocker, Angad Cheema

3:30 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Benjamin Herbert, Shankar Das

