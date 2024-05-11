“Drippy” “He looks ridiculous” - Jason Day divides golf fans with his Friday fit at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship 

Jason Day positioned himself strongly at the Wells Fargo Championship after two rounds. However, his outfit overshadowed his performance at the event, becoming the topic of debate on social media.

Day carded a 4-under 67 on Friday, jumping two spots to sit at T2 after 36 holes at Quail Hollow Golf Club. For the uninitiated, he has signed with Malbon Golf since parting ways with Nike. Since joining Malbon, he has sported exciting looks inspired by the vintage era. This week is no different as his outfits stole the day's highlight and became the talk of social media.

During Friday's round, Day was seen sporting an off-white shirt with brown stripes. The trousers were plain white but designed in a vintage fashion, inspired by Tiger Woods.

Day's look received mixed reviews from the fans online. While many loved his look, a few fans rejected his current outfit.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Drippy," one fan wrote.

"He looks ridiculous," another fan commented.

"Looking like immediately after his round he needs to fly a single prop plane to Columbia to complete a delivery," one fan commented.

"They got him looking like Brooks from Shawshank Redemption. Clearly a money move by Jason Day, because no one would choose to look that bad," another fan wrote.

"Looks like he’s ready to sit at the bar on the beach," this user opined.

"I guess fitted styles became too athletic for folks so here comes the course correction being too baggy. Don’t give me this “drip” nonsense either. This is an awful look. Sure it’s probably comfortable. That’s it," another user commented.

When will Jason Day tee off at the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday?

Jason Day is grouped with Taylor Moore for the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship. The duo will tee off at 1:25 pm ET on Saturday, May 11. Day is currently four strokes behind the leader Xander Schauffele who carded 4-under 67 in the second round.

Day is tied with Rory McIlroy who carded 3-under 68 on Friday. Moore fired back-to-back 68 to tie for fourth after 36 holes. He shared the fourth spot with Sungjae Im who also had a similar scorecard on both days.