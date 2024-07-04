“Driver head's definitely a lot bigger” – Jason Day details changes in equipment from when he made his debut at the 2006 John Deere Classic as a 19-yo

Jason Day is a veteran of the professional golf circuit. Since making his professional debut, Day has managed to win 19 events. On the PGA Tour, the Australian golfer registered 13 wins including the prestigious PGA Championship which he won in 2015 by beating Jordan Speith.

After playing golf for so many years, Jason Day recently spoke about the difference in equipment from the time he made his debut till now. During a press conference ahead of the 2024 John Deere Classic, Day pointed out that the head of the driver has gotten bigger.

Jason Day said:

"The driver's head is definitely a lot bigger. I think the driver is the most forgiving Club in the bag and I think that's why you see more guys hitting drivers than ever before. Back then even though it was metal and it was still forgiving back then but like you could hit it, if you miss hit one you can get a little quacker going left you a little duck hook off of." [13:37 onwards]

Further, Jason Day mentioned that he does not notice any particular change in the Irons today compared to the time he made his debut. He also spoke about the frequent changes made in equipment these days and pointed out Tiger Woods as an example of the same.

What time will Jason Day tee off in Round 1 of the 2024 John Deere Classic?

Jason Day during the PGA Travelers Championship [Image via USA Today]

At the 2024 John Deere Classic, Jason Day will tee off at 1:49 PM from Hole 1. Day will be paired with Sepp Straka and Lucas Glover. Here is a complete list of the tee-off times and pairings for Round 1 of the 2024 John Deere Classic:

7:45 (Hole 1) Patton Kizzire, Kevin Chappell, Josh Teater

7:45 (Hole 10) Beau Hossler, Bud Cauley, Robby Shelton

7:56 (Hole 1) Scott Piercy, Wesley Bryan, S.H. Kim

7:56 (Hole 10) Nick Watney, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Griffin

8:07 (Hole 1) Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Ryder, Scott Gutschewski

8:07 (Hole 10) Keith Mitchell, Kevin Streelman, Mark Hubbard

8:18 (Hole 1) Nico Echavarria, Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink

8:18 (Hole 10) Jake Knapp, Luke List, Sungjae Im

8:29 (Hole 1) Camilo Villegas, J.J. Spaun, Brandt Snedeker

8:29 (Hole 10) J.T. Poston, Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson

8:40 (Hole 1) Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Matt Kuchar

8:40 (Hole 10) Nick Hardy, Michael Kim, Adam Schenk

8:51 (Hole 1) Nate Lashley, Zac Blair, Hayden Buckley

8:51 (Hole 10) Sam Stevens, Will Gordon, Harry Hall

9:02 (Hole 1) Chesson Hadley, Alex Smalley, Roger Sloan

9:02 (Hole 10) Cody Gribble, Ryan Moore, Andrew Novak

9:13 (Hole 1) Martin Laird, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Lower

9:13 (Hole 10) David Lipsky, Justin Suh, Carson Young

9:24 (Hole 1) Garrick Higgo, Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer

9:24 (Hole 10) Richy Werenski, Doug Ghim, Dylan Wu

9:35 (Hole 1) Zecheng Dou, Hayden Springer, Blake Hathcoat

9:35 (Hole 10) Thorbjørn Olesen, Anders Albertson, Wilson Furr

9:46 (Hole 1) Jimmy Stanger, Michael Thorbjornsen, Anders Larson (a)

9:46 (Hole 10) Rafael Campos, Harrison Endycott, Chase Johnson

9:57 (Hole 1) Trace Crowe, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kyle Westmoreland

9:57 (Hole 10) Erik Barnes, Parker Coody, Neal Shipley

1:05 (Hole 1) Ben Taylor, Ryo Hisatsune, Chandler Phillips

1:05 (Hole 10) Joel Dahmen, Bill Haas, Henrik Norlander

1:16 (Hole 1) Kevin Tway, Ben Kohles, Sami Valimaki

1:16 (Hole 10) Lanto Griffin, Russell Knox, Callum Tarren

1:27 (Hole 1) Dylan Frittelli, Eric Cole, Davis Thompson

1:27 (Hole 10) Austin Cook, Greyson Sigg, Max Greyserman

1:38 (Hole 1) Davis Riley, Adam Svensson, Denny McCarthy

1:38 (Hole 10) Brice Garnett, Lee Hodges, Andrew Putnam

1:49 (Hole 1) Lucas Glover, Sepp Straka, Jason Day

1:49 (Hole 10) Seamus Power, Chez Reavie, Brendon Todd

2:00 (Hole 1) Chris Gotterup, Nick Dunlap, Daniel Berger

2:00 (Hole 10) Peter Malnati, K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey

2:11 (Hole 1) Andrew Landry, S.Y. Noh, Brandon Wu

2:11 (Hole 10) Adam Long, Vince Whaley, Kevin Yu

2:22 (Hole 1) Aaron Rai, Harry Higgs, Tyson Alexander

2:22 (Hole 10) C.T. Pan, James Hahn, Sean O'Hair

2:33 (Hole 1) Martin Trainer, Troy Merritt, Kelly Kraft

2:33 (Hole 10) Maverick McNealy, Matt NeSmith, Carl Yuan

2:44 (Hole 1) Pierceson Coody, Joe Highsmith, Luke Clanton (a)

2:44 (Hole 10) Jacob Bridgeman, Patrick Fishburn, Tom Whitney

2:55 (Hole 1) Ben Silverman, Jorge Campillo, Kevin Dougherty

2:55 (Hole 10) Austin Smotherman, Ryan McCormick, Raul Pereda

3:06 (Hole 1) Chan Kim, David Skinns, Joshua Creel

3:06 (Hole 10) Rico Hoey, Blaine Hale, Jr., Jackson Buchanan (a)

3:17 (Hole 1) Nicholas Lindheim, Mac Meissner, Cole Sherwood

3:17 (Hole 10) Alejandro Tosti, Paul Barjon, Tracy Vest

Golf fans can watch the broadcast of the 2024 John Deere Classic on CBS Sports, Golf Channel, and Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio. The tee-off time of Round 2 for Jason Day and other golfers will be updated after the conclusion of Round 1.

