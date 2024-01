Dubai Desert Classic prize money payout: How much did every player earn from the €8,253,450 purse

The Dubai Desert Classic concluded on a high note on Sunday (January 21), with Rory McIlroy successfully defending the title and finishing on an impressive 14-under-par overall. His victory earned him a substantial cash prize of €1,406,040.93.

Starting the day alongside Adrian Meronk, McIlroy was behind Cameron Young by two strokes. However, the Northern Irishman secured the win by making an even par at the final hole, finishing one stroke ahead of Meronk and two strokes ahead of Young at the Dubai Desert Classic.

How much did each player including Rory McIlroy earn at the Dubai Desert Classic?

While Rory McIlroy earned a whopping amount from his recent win at the Dubai Invitational, other golfers also walked away with sizable rewards.

The T2 position holder, Adrian Meronk took home €909,791.19 while the third-placed Cameron Young earned €521,062.23.

Here is the complete prize money payout of the 2024 Dubai Desert Classic:

Winner: Rory McIlroy - €1,406,040.93

2nd: Adrian Meronk - €909,791.19

3rd: Cameron Young - €521,062.23

T4: Pablo Larrazábal - €351,234.54

T4: Aaron Cockerill - €351,234.54

T4: Joaquin Niemann - €351,234.54

T7: Adam Scott - €201,394.69

T7: Masahiro Kawamura - €201,394.69

T7: Nicolai Højgaard - €201,394.69

T7: Haotong Li - €201,394.69

T11: Michael Thorbjornsen - Amateur

T11: Callum Shinkwin - €147,220.76

T11: Rasmus Højgaard - €147,220.76

T14: Tom McKibbin - €129,852.02

T14: Tommy Fleetwood - €129,852.02

T16: Johannes Veerman - €111,821.61

T16: Antoine Rozner - €111,821.61

T16: Shubhankar Sharma - €111,821.61

T16: Zander Lombard - €111,821.61

T16: Alex Fitzpatrick - €111,821.61

T21: Joost Luiten - €94,907.76

T21: Richie Ramsay - €94,907.76

T21: Bernd Wiesberger - €94,907.76

T21: Thorbjørn Olesen - €94,907.76

T25: Guido Migliozzi - €82,294.75

T25: Daan Huizing - €82,294.75

T25: Mike Lorenzo-Vera - €82,294.75

T25: Santiago Tarrio - €82,294.75

T25: Romain Langasque - €82,294.75

T25: Richard Mansell - €82,294.75

T31: Jesper Svensson - €66,166.63

T31: Sebastian Garcia - €66,166.63

T31: Tyrrell Hatton - €66,166.63

T31: Maximilian Kieffer- €66,166.63

T31: Ryan Fox - €66,166.63

T31: Rafa Cabrera Bello - €66,166.63

T31: Scott Jamieson - €66,166.63

T38: Jayden Schaper - €55,414.55

T38: Dale Whitnell - €55,414.55

T38: Alejandro Del Rey - €55,414.55

T41: Nacho Elvira - €44,662.48

T41: Casey Jarvis - €44,662.48

T41: Calum Hill - €44,662.48

T41: Manuel Elvira - €44,662.48

T41: Dylan Frittelli - €44,662.48

T41: Paul Waring - €44,662.48

T41: Jordan Smith - €44,662.48

T41: Matthew Jordan - €44,662.48

T41: Sebastian Söderberg - €44,662.48

T41: Søren Kjeldsen - €44,662.48

T51: Todd Clements - €32,256.23

T51: Marcus Helligkilde - €32,256.23

T51: Connor Syme - €32,256.23

T51: Grant Forrest - €32,256.23

T51: Hennie Du Plessis - €32,256.23

T56: Jorge Campillo - €25,639.57

T56: Nathan Kimsey - €25,639.57

T56: Adrian Otaegui - €25,639.57

T56: Lukas Nemecz - €25,639.57

T56: Marcel Siem - €25,639.57

T56: James Morrison - €25,639.57

T56: Louis de Jager - €25,639.57

T63: Niklas Nørgaard - €21,504.16

T63: Nick Bachem - €21,504.16

T63: MJ Daffue - €21,504.16

T66: Jeff Winther - €18,609.37

T66: Luke Donald - €18,609.37

T66: Stephen Gallacher - €18,609.37

T66: Andy Sullivan - €18,609.37

T70: Jeong weon Ko - €14,266.43

T70: Brian Harman - €14,266.43

T70: Ugo Coussaud - €14,266.43

T70: Julien Guerrier - €14,266.43

74: Ricardo Gouveia - €12,400.24