“Dude’s gonna show up to Riviera in Monster Energy apparel”: Tiger Woods and Nike ending their partnership sends buzz among golf fans online 

Tiger Woods officially announced he parted ways with Nike on Monday, January 8. Nike was Woods' main sponsor for 27 years, and the photobook of golf history is filled with images of him winning tournaments with the iconic brand on his chest.

Woods' post went viral almost immediately, with more than 1.6 million views in one hour (considering only his official X profile, formerly Twitter). Fans have reacted in droves, leaving their opinions about it on all digital platforms.

Some of the reactions have been nostalgic, considering this moment as "the end of an era." Others have been less sentimental and have expressed that they don't quite understand the message conveyed by Tiger Woods.

One user wrote on X:

"Dude’s gonna show up to Riviera in Monster Energy apparel"

"This is perhaps the most confusing thing I've ever read. Is it over or not?" another user questioned.

Here are a few more reactions from fans online:

Tiger Woods and Nike announced their separation on social networks

Both the 15-time major champion and the company that was his main sponsor for more than 25 years announced that they would be going separate ways through posts on social networks.

Tiger Woods published the following text:

"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever."

"Phil Knight's passion and vision brought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way."

"People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

For its part, Nike published a much more succinct farewell message. The iconic brand's post included an image of Tiger Woods looking triumphant and the following message:

"It was a hell of a round, Tiger."

Nike signed Tiger Woods in 1996, almost immediately after he turned pro. Since then, they signed several multi-year extensions of their sponsorship.

The relationship was mutually beneficial. Nike Golf went from being an almost non-existent wing within the company to a $600 million annual sales brand.

For Woods, it represented substantial revenue. Available reports state that Woods received $40 million for his first contract with Nike, $100 million for his second, $160 million for his third and $200 million for his fourth and final contract.