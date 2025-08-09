Dustin Johnson reveals missing long-term caddie at ‘horrible’ scoring LIV UK outing

Two weeks ago at LIV Golf UK by JCB, Dustin Johnson had a rough showing, finishing last in the 54-man field. The performance came without his long-time caddie, A.J., on the bag. Currently, Johnson is leading the LIV Golf Chicago after the first round.Dustin Johnson had a rough outing at the LIV Golf UK event at the JCB Golf and Country Club. He ended up in 54th place after shooting rounds of 2-over, 3-over, and 4-over, finishing 9-over for the tournament. It marked his poorest showing in a LIV Golf event so far.After his first round at the LIV Golf Chicago, Johnson appeared before the media. He discussed his poor performance at the LIV golf UK event. Now an X page, LIV'r &amp; Onions! shared a clip of his interview. Johnson said:&quot;To be honest, even in the UK, I did not play nearly as bad as my score. I know my score was horrible, but I actually hit a lot of good shots. I felt like every time I hit a good shot it was a foot off from being really good and ends up in a bad spot. Obviously those greens and that golf course is pretty tricky. Just scored horribly.&quot;&quot;But yeah, having A.J. on the bag definitely -- he's been on the bag for a long time now, so when he's not on the bag, it's definitely a little bit different. Lordy did a good job, but definitely prefer having A.J. on the bag.&quot;Dustin Johnson's regular caddie has been his brother Austin Johnson since 2013. However, Gareth Lord caddied for Johnson at the LIV Golf UK, as his brother missed that event. Following that, Austin Johnson returned to caddie for his brother at the Chicago event. Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia Share Lead After Round 1 at LIV Golf Chicago 2025Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia are tied at the top after the opening round of the LIV Golf Chicago 2025 at Bolingbrook Golf Club. Both players shot 4-under 67s to take a one-shot lead. Dustin Johnson made six birdies and two bogeys to reach the top. Garcia’s round was more up and down, with eight birdies and four bogeys.Seven players are close behind at 3-under, including Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, Dean Burmester, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and Jon Rahm. Joaquin Niemann, who has already won five times this season, struggled with a score of 3-over and sits tied for 45th, seven shots back.LIV Golf Chicago Round 1 Leaderboard:T1. Sergio Garcia (-4)T1. Dustin Johnson (-4)T3. Phil Mickelson (-3)T3. Tyrrell Hatton (-3)T3. Dean Burmester (-3)T3. Brooks Koepka (-3)T3. Bryson DeChambeau (-3)T3. Jon Rahm (-3)T9. Charl Schwartzel (-2)T9. Branden Grace (-2)T9. Talor Gooch (-2)T9. Mito Pereira (-2)T9. Lucas Herbert (-2)T9. Andy Ogletree (-2)T9. Jose Luis Ballester Barrio (-2)T16. Paul Casey (-1)T16. Richard Bland (-1)T16. Peter Uihlein (-1)T16. Martin Kaymer (-1)T16. Cameron Tringale (-1)T16. Patrick Reed (-1)T16. Sebastián Muñoz (-1)T23. Marc Leishman (E)T23. Anirban Lahiri (E)T23. Cameron Smith (E)T23. Abraham Ancer (E)T23. Bubba Watson (E)T28. Charles Howell III (+1)T28. Lee Westwood (+1)T28. Louis Oosthuizen (+1)T28. Danny Lee (+1)T28. Carlos Ortiz (+1)T28. Harold Varner III (+1)T28. Thomas Pieters (+1)T28. Sam Horsfield (+1)T28. Adrian Meronk (+1)T28. Jinichiro Kozuma (+1)T28. David Puig (+1)T28. Yubin Jang (+1)T28. Graeme McDowell (+1)T41. Jason Kokrak (+2)T41. Ben Campbell (+2)T41. Tom McKibbin (+2)T41. Matthew Wolff (+2)T45. Ian Poulter (+3)T45. Chieh-Po Lee (+3)T45. Joaquin Niemann (+3)T48. Henrik Stenson (+4)T48. Matt Jones (+4)T48. Caleb Surratt (+4)T51. Brendan Steele (+5)T51. Frederik Kjettrup (+5)53. Kevin Na (+6)54. Anthony Kim (+11)