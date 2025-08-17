Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky poses with a singer who has 2.5M IG followers at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Dustin Johnson’s wife, Paulina Gretzky, was spotted at The Club at Chatham Hills in Indianapolis over the weekend, supporting her husband at the final LIV Golf event of the 2025 season. While at the tournament, she also took time to pose with American country singer Riley Green, who boasts over 2.5 million Instagram followers.

Ad

On Sunday, August 17, 2025, Gretzky shared an Instagram story featuring herself standing beside Green. In the picture, she wore a dark green crop top paired with a black mini skirt and sneakers, while Green sported jeans, boots, a light blue t-shirt with “Bulls” written across it, and a white cap.

Screenshot of Paulina Gretzky's Instagram story (via @ paulinagretzky)

The post followed her Saturday upload, where she shared a seven-picture carousel on Instagram. That collection also included her snapshot with Green alongside several candid photos with her husband, Dustin Johnson.

Ad

Trending

Riley Green performed at the LIV Golf Indianapolis after-golf concert on Friday, August 15. The 36-year-old singer has released three albums: Different ’Round Here (2019), Ain’t My Last Rodeo (2023), and Don’t Mind If I Do (2024).

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson’s relationship dates back to 2009, though they officially began dating in 2013. Seven months later, Johnson proposed, and the couple tied the knot on April 23, 2022, at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee. They now share two sons.

Ad

How is Dustin Johnson performing at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis?

Dustin Johnson has been in top form at the 2025 LIV Golf Indianapolis, opening the tournament with an impressive 9-under 62 on Friday. He followed it up with a 7-under 64 on Saturday to stay firmly in contention for his maiden title this season.

With the final round still in progress, Dustin Johnson sits solo second at 18-under par, chasing the top spot at The Club at Chatham Hills.

Ad

Here’s a look at his scorecards from the first two rounds:

Round 1 (9 under par 62)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 3) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 5) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2 ( 7 under par 64)

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 3

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 5) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More