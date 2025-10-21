Dustin Johnson’s wife, Paulina Gretzky, shared a glimpse of her fun-filled outing with her friend on social media. The American golfer’s wife posted a few pictures on her Instagram account, where she has around one million followers.She shared a snap of her sitting on a sofa in an all-black outfit. She wore a strapless top and baggy black jeans and styled it with a jacket. She completed her look by wearing white shoes.Gretzky did not write any caption but shared the snap with Olivia Dean’s song “Man I Need.&quot;Dustin Johnson’s wife Paulina Gretzky rocks all-black outfit in latest IG story/@paulinagretzkyMeanwhile, her husband is preparing for his upcoming game. Dustin Johnson has been enjoying a break after the completion of the 2025 LIV Golf season.He competed at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship earlier this month and is next preparing to play at the International Series in the Philippines. The former World No. 1 is looking forward to his first event of the season on the Asian Tour.The field also features some big names of LIV Golf such as Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman, among others.Dustin Johnson spends time with his wife, Paulina Gretzky, during the off-seasonAfter the completion of the LIV Golf 2025 season, Dustin Johnson had a memorable outing with his wife, Paulina Gretzky, on a yacht. His wife offered a glimpse of the outing in a post on Instagram.She was joined by her friends and enjoyed a party on a yacht and shared the video with a one-word caption.&quot;𝗌𝗎𝗋𝖿𝗅𝗈𝖽𝗀𝖾,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPaulina Gretzky opted to wear a white dress for their outing, while her husband styled himself in a white t-shirt paired with a blue blazer and matching pants.Meanwhile, on the field, Johnson started the campaign with a T44 finish at the Riyadh event of LIV Golf. He had some decent finishes but struggled to win any tournament.He was tied for fifth at the Singapore event, T7 at Mexico City, T10 in Virginia and another T7 at the Andalucía event. He came close to winning the Indianapolis event but settled for solo third place.However, he struggled in the majors. He missed the cut in three majors and finished in a tie for 23rd at The Open Championship. The former Masters winner even had a tough time on the greens in his last outing at the DP World Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He carded three rounds of 64, 77, and 71 and settled in T71 place.Johnson had been impressive on the LIV Golf and has won three tournaments on the circuit over the years but struggled in 2025. He won the LIV Golf Invitational Boston in 2022 and then in 2023 clinched the title at LIV Golf Tulsa event. He also won last season at the Las Vegas event.