Jon Rahm's Masters menu has Dustin Johnson intrigued. The two former champions will take part in the champion dinner, which is hosted by the former. Since Rahm won last year, he gets to host and set the menu, which features some interesting meals that are not as common.

Rahm is from Spain, and he wants to incorporate that into his menu. That makes the meal unfamiliar for some golfers, including Dustin Johnson.

Johnson, the 2020 champion said he's looking forward to it, but admitted that it left him a bit puzzled (via Express):

"I have seen the menu, yes. I'm sure it's going be fantastic. I don't know what a lot of it is. I do know there's ham. Playing in Spain last year, I ate a lot of ham, so I know that's going to be great. I love Spanish food; I'm just not that familiar with it. But I can imagine it's going to be great."

Here's what Jon Rahm's unique and stylized menu entails:

Basque crab salad and potatoes

Turbot with white asparagus

Basque ribeye with Tudela lettuce and piquillo peppers

Acorn-fed Iberian ham-cured pork loin

Idiazabal cheese and black truffle

Spanish omelette with onions and confit potatoes

Classic lentil stew (Mama Rahm's recipe)

Spicy basque chorizo with potatoes

Creamy chicken fritters with confit potatoes

Rahm will be the first host to play on LIV Golf, since he left the PGA Tour after his victory last April.

Can Dustin Johnson beat Jon Rahm at the Masters?

Dustin Johnson is ready for the Masters in 2024

Dustin Johnson hasn't won the Masters in four years, and admitted that he didn't play all that well last time out. However, he is looking to turn things this time around. He said:

"Last year, I struggled a little bit, didn't play near as well as I'd like to. But this year, obviously getting off to a little bit better start, I feel like the game's in really good form."

Johnson admitted that he's been putting in a little more effort to get back to a competitive place.

Rahm has the third-best odds of winning the tournament. He is behind Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy in the latest odds (per CBS Sports). A bit down the list is Johnson, who has the 19th-best odds of coming home with his second career trophy.

It will take a really strong effort for Dustin Johnson to overcome the odds and win. He certainly has the talent to win, even if the odds don't necessarily give him the greatest chance to do so.