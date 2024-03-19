Jon Rahm shares his thoughts and includes his “Grandma’s dish” on the Masters 2024 dinner menu

The Masters Champions dinner, which will be hosted by reigning champion Jon Rahm, has revealed its menu.

This tradition requires the most recent champion to design and host a gathering for previous champions, complete with a full-course meal, speeches, and more. It stands out as one of the most distinctive aspects of both the Masters tournament and the sport of golf as a whole.

Rahm's menu includes a ton of unique dishes, sure to be crowd-pleasers when the dinner comes around this April in slight advance of the upcoming tournament. It promises to be a grand event, with Rahm going all out to make it special. He's particularly proud of the menu he's curated for the occasion.

Rahm shared the menu on X and said:

"All of my favorites, including a dish from my grandma."

One of the dishes on the menu, likely inspired by his grandma, is called Mama Rahm's Classic Lentil Stew. Alongside it are several other meticulously crafted dishes, all chosen as personal favorites by the Spanish golfer.

Basque crab salad and potatoes

Turbot with white asparagus

Basque ribeye with Tudela lettuce and piquillo peppers

Acorn-fed Iberian ham-cured pork loin

Idiazabal cheese and black truffle

Spanish omelette with onions and confit potatoes

Classic lentil stew

Spicy basque chorizo with potatoes

Creamy chicken fritters with confit potatoes.

There's sure to be something for everyone, including Scottie Scheffler (2022 champion), Hideki Matsuyama (2021 champion), Dustin Johnson (2020 champion) and the rest of the crowd.

This Masters Champions dinner could be quite intriguing. LIV Golf is relatively new, only around for two years, and neither Scheffler nor Matsuyama were part of LIV Golf when they hosted the dinner.

Rahm just recently left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, and he will be the first host of the dinner to be on the rebel tour. It is far from the black mark it used to be, but there's still a bit of controversy surrounding the whole tour and everyone on it.

Jon Rahm aiming to etch his name in history books

Jon Rahm is already considered one of the top golfers today, and his career trajectory indicates that he could potentially become one of the all-time greats, irrespective of his move to LIV. He's aiming to achieve something that only a select few have ever accomplished.

Can Jon Rahm win a second straight Masters?

Rahm is currently the top pick in betting to win the Masters, though he will face tough competition from players like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and other top golfers.

If Rahm secures another victory at the Masters, he would join an elite group as the fourth-ever repeat champion at Augusta National. Previously, only Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, and Nick Faldo have achieved back-to-back wins at the tournament.