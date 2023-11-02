“Early in my career, I was very zeroed”: Tiger Woods explains the ‘divots conversation’ with Scottie Scheffler

Few doubt that Tiger Woods is one of the most influential voices in world golf. His opinions on both the sport's technique and the rest of the details relevant to golf are widely listened to and followed. As a result, it is common for his judgment on any playing action to be studied in depth.

In May 2023, a video went viral showing a casual conversation between Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler about divots. Specifically, Scheffler noticed that Woods was not making divots with his swing and asked him to explain why.

Recently, Tiger Woods gave an interview for TaylorMade social media and was asked to elaborate on the topic. Woods attributed his "no divots" technique to his preparation early in his career. "I was very zeroed," he said.

This was part of Woods' explanation to TaylorMade:

"Early in my career I was very zeroed. I was wide and wide, wide in the back swing and wide in the through swing, so, it was actually hard for me to take a divot when I was hitting it really well, just because I was zeroed."

Woods also explained in the interview that the behavior of his swing is completely different when he is making punch cuts, because in that case he does make divots. But with his long swing, especially with the irons, he doesn't pick up divots when he's hitting well.

What was Tiger Woods' "no divots" conversation with Scottie Scheffler like?

This conversation took place at a TaylorMade promotional event to test new equipment that the company was launching at the time. The event featured Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler, along with other well-known players and this is how the conversation went:

Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler while discussing Woods' "no divot" technique (Image via X @TaylorMadeGolf).

SS - “Hey, what’s up with the no divots?”

TW - “What? Why do you take a divot?”

SS - “I don’t know. I’m asking you. Do you do that always when you warm up?”

TW - “If I’m swinging well, I don’t take divots.”

SS - “You always do it like that or just practice? Have you always been like that or just practicing?”

TW - “No, when I’m flushing it, I don’t take divots. It just is what it is.”

On the same day, Woods talked to Collin Morikawa about how his 56 and 60 wedges never had hoods on them because it helped him get more spin. Needless to say, Morikawa had not "discovered" the secret that Woods had shared with him for free.

Woods has been out of competitive play for six months. His most recent tournament was The Masters in April 2023. He is expected to return at the Hero World Challenge this December.