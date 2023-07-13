“Easy to say when you have over $150M”: Rory McIlroy leaves golf fans divided with his latest LIV golf comments 

Rory McIlroy is known to be outspoken about his critical views on the LIV Golf Series. He has been the face of the PGA Tour throughout the last two years during the controversy. Now that a shock merger between the PGAT and LIV Golf has been announced, McIlroy cannot help but express his disdain.

He is uncomfortable with the LIV Golf series, and he has made that known to the world at the recent Genesis Scottish Open press conference. Even with the new entity being put into place, Rory McIlroy has made it clear that he hates LIV Golf.

Asked about whether he would play on the Series or not, he said via Golf Digest:

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it. Seriously."

His words, however, had quite a mixed reaction from the public, with many calling him out. Fans said that it was easy for Rory McIlroy to say those words since he has already earned a fair share of money.

To add to that all those who faced collateral damage by staying loyal to the PGAT are expected to receive compensation once the new entity is in place. Several fans also called him out for constantly talking about LIV Golf despite hating it.

"Easy to say when you have over $150M"

Rory McIlroy tries to stay away from PGA Tour x LIV Golf merger 'drama'

Amongst all the speculation surrounding the new merger, Rory McIlroy has made it clear that he wants to stay away from any of the drama and focus on golf.

He said:

"There wasn’t a lot of new information in there for me. But there maybe was for other people. I’ve almost been too close to it all over the last year and a bit. So it’s nice to be able to distance myself from it a bit.”

With all the golfers being left in the dark about the deal, the trust between them and the PGAT is little to none.

"But I’m apathetic to all the noise around it. Again, as long as I get to play the golf I’ve known over the last 15 years of my career, I’ll be happy.”

For McIlroy, the most important thing is to maintain the integrity of golf.

