“I would retire”: Rory McIlroy would rather quit playing than take part in LIV Golf

Rory McIlroy has always been vocal about his opinions on the LIV Golf Series. He was the face of the PGA Tour when LIV Golf was first inaugurated. Now, even after the shock PGA Tour x LIV Golf merger was announced, McIlroy remains adamant- of his dislike towards the Saudi-backed tournament.

The LIV Golf and PGA Tour controversy took quite a toll on McIlroy. However, even with the new entity framework being put into place, McIlroy said that he would never play on the LIV Series, saying that he hated it.

Speaking at the Genesis Scottish Open to Golf Digest, he said:

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on earth, I would retire. That’s how I feel about it. Seriously."

A lot is up for speculation since the PIF x PGA merger was announced. With top golfers like Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and even Greg Norman being left in the dark, needless to say, the trust in the PGAT is at an all time low. With the entity now taking the spotlight, McIlroy wants little to do with the drama that comes with it.

“I’ll be just fine. As long as I get to play golf, I’m happy, although I have quite a bit of apathy to everything at the minute. I didn’t watch the senate hearings. I saw a little bit of it, I guess," added World No.3.

Rory McIlroy apprehensive about new LIV Golf x PGA Tour merger

Rory McIlroy's biggest goal currently is to play some good golf. While he has distanced himself from it, he will be an important part of the future of the PGA Tour.

"There wasn’t a lot of new information in there for me. But there maybe was for other people. I’ve almost been too close to it all over the last year and a bit. So it’s nice to be able to distance myself from it a bit.”

Jay Monahan took quite a lot of heat from the players and the golf world when the merger was announced. While many players felt blindsided by him, the case was a bit different for Rory McIlroy.

“The thing with Jay is maybe not as serious with me. I sort of knew what was going on. I wasn’t quite in the dark as much as other guys. I know they felt blindsided by it. But I’m apathetic to all the noise around it. Again, as long as I get to play the golf I’ve known over the last 15 years of my career, I’ll be happy.”

