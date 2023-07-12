"Yeah, quite a bit" - Jordan Spieth acknowledges the need for Jay Monahan to rebuild players' trust upon his return  

Jordan Spieth speaks for a lot of pro golfers on the PGA Tour when he says that his trust in PGAT Commissioner Jay Monahan is currently little to none. When the PGAT x PIF merger was announced, golfers and fans were left in shock. Pro golfers who remained loyal to the PGA Tour were especially angry and disappointed that they had been blindsided by Monahan.

Jay Monahan will have to work hard to build back the players' trust. This is because the abrupt decision was made with only five people in the room discussing the deal over the span of seven weeks.

Jordan Spieth said that when Monahan returns from his 'medical emergency' he will have to address the breach of trust he has caused.

Speaking about it, Spieth said via Golf Week:

“Yeah, quite a bit, just based on conversations I’ve had with players, and I think he realizes that. I’m sure he’s preparing for a plan to try and build it back.”

The lack of transparency has been quite a cause of concern for most players including Jordan Spieth. The players' meeting was conducted only after the public announcement of the merger had been made, and several clauses of the framework still remain under speculation.

Jordan Spieth calls for transparency amongst PGAT and players

While the first meeting was a rather intense one, the second one seemed to have gone a bit better for Jay Monahan. All players have called for transparency in the future proceedings of the merger.

“Honestly, we’re very much in the dark on it. You talk to a lot of other players, it’s been quite a shock from the get-go… I guess Jay is returning Monday and I’m sure as he starts to speak with you guys, maybe things have gone further."

Monahan was not present at the Senate hearing either. Speaking about the hearing Jordan Spieth said that each piece of information that was discussed had a yes and no side to it. This left much up for debate and discussion.

"But I don’t know if there’s anything that concerns me. I just hear, if you name one factor of it, I’ve probably heard yes and no on either side of it on about every piece of it.”

While the debates continue, all players are hoping for some transparency.

