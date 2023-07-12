Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were on top of Jay Monahan's 'must call' list ahead of the PIF PGA Tour agreement announcement: Reports

The PGA Tour merger with LIV Golf continues to make the headlines for weeks. A Senate hearing took place on Tuesday, July 11, as the US government asked the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf officials to provide a framework of their agreement, considering the major involvement of foreign governments in US Sports.

Several key issues were discussed during the hearing, and a document was released stating that PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan was meant to call the people mentioned in it before announcing the merger on June 6.

Tiger Woods, a 15-time Major champion, and former World No.1 Rory McIlroy are among those on this list. Besides the duo, Monahan was supposed to call the sponsors of the PGA Tour events.

Here is a 'must-call list' which was shared in the Senate hearing on Tuesday:

Keith Pelley will call:

Rolex

DPW

Johan Rupert

Dr. Munjal

Martin Slumbers

Jay Monahan will call:

Rory and Tiger

Rolex

FedEx

RBC

Golf Orgs

Broadcast Partners

NUCLR GOLF @NUCLRGOLF CALL : Jay Monahan / Keith Pelley’s “must call list” from the morning of the PIF - TOUR agreement announcement (June 6th).

(📸: Senate Doc Drop) #MUST CALL: Jay Monahan / Keith Pelley’s “must call list” from the morning of the PIF - TOUR agreement announcement (June 6th).(📸: Senate Doc Drop) 🚨#MUST CALL ☎️ : Jay Monahan / Keith Pelley’s “must call list” from the morning of the PIF - TOUR agreement announcement (June 6th). (📸: Senate Doc Drop) https://t.co/YlBQmzaIIu

The PGA Tour's top supporters, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods were deceived when the Tour opted to merge with the LIV Golf. McIlroy complained about being a sacrificial lamb in the aftermath of the news. He turned down a million-dollar offer from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to stay on the Tour.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could have owned the LIV Golf teams

In the Senate hearing on Tuesday, several revelations were made about the merger. One of which was Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could have been offered ownership of the LIV Golf teams if they agreed to compete in at least 10 events on the Saudi Circuit.

According to the document, LIV was hoping that both the top supporters of the PGA Tour should join its circuit and serve as the caption of the teams.

However, it's hard to imagine Woods and McIlroy joining hands with Saudis after they have constantly talked down about the LIV Golf and even asked the CEO of the circuit Greg Norman to step down from his position.

Tiger has reportedly rejected a $800 million contract to defect. Also, the American golfer has been struggling with his injuries and hardly seems on the golf course. He underwent ankle surgery and has been focused on his full recovery.

Rory McIlroy, on the other hand, has started in one of his interviews that even after the merger, he hates LIV Golf.

"I still hate LIV- I hope it goes away and fully expect that it does. That is the DP-PGA Tour and PIF," he said.

McIlroy also expressed his desire for the LIV Golf series to be discontinued.

"I’ve come to terms with it. I’ve seen what’s happened in other sports and other businesses. I’ve resigned myself to the fact that this is what’s gonna happen,” he added.

Amidst all, McIlroy has been focused on his game and will compete at this week's Genesis Scottish Open.

