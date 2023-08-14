"Eddie is quite bitter he didn’t get that bag!" - Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell's Twitter argument attracts humorous remarks from golf fans

English players Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell made Twitter their own on Monday as they engaged in an LIV vs. PGA Tour discussion. The back-and-forth between Westwood and Pepperell was received with humor by most users.

Expand Tweet

The debate began when Westwood reacted with laughter to a Twitter post with the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) update. Pepperell responded to his compatriot in the same way, and the exchange between them escalated fast.

Social media users reacted to the situation mostly with jokes, although there were also expressions of support for both sides.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions:

"Sounds like little Eddie is quite bitter he didn’t get that bag!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Explaining the latest conversation between Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell

The most recent disagreement between Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell occurred when the former reacted with a taunt to a post about the most recent OWGR update. Players and suporters on the LIV Golf circuit generally disagree with the way the world rankings work.

Pepperell took matters into his own hands and responded to Westwood's tweet with another one. In it, he reminded Westwood that he cashed in a huge sum this weekend for finishing last at LIV Golf Bedminster, with a score of +20.

Expand Tweet

From then on, they have said pretty much everything, and not just to each other. Above all, Eddie Pepperell has defended his criteria in the face of responses from fans, putting forward his opinions about what professional golf should be.

"Professional golf used to be about playing well to earn money. (Still is for the most part to be fair) It’s not jealousy to point out how LIV is rewarding (in some instances) poor performance in a big way monetarily. Not something I can get on board with personally," he said.

Westwood, meanwhile, also came out to defend his position. He called his performance at LIV Golf Bedminster "a bad day" and users did not forgive him.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pepperell vs. Westwood on Twitter

Eddie Pepperell and Lee Westwood have had several Twitter feuds, especially over the past year. The reasons have always revolved around the LIV/PGA controversy and Westwood's decision to play on that circuit.