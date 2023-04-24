Ed Pepperell responded to LIV golfer Richard Bland's '15-minute' remark. The conflict between LIV Golf and other players is not new in the golf world.

Recently, two-time European Tour winner Eddie Pepperell and LIV player Richard Bland landed in hot water. The duo had a debate in the aftermath of Chase Koepka's amazing ace-in-one at the LIV Golf Adelaide at the watering hole.

As Koepka took his shot, a roar of spectators assembled and started celebrating by throwing beer cups. It gave rise to a heated debate on social media when a fan asked English golfer Ed Pepperell why the DP tour did not have a similar hole.

In response, Pepperell Tweeted:

"We’ve tried and done plenty of different stuff over the years on ET/DPWT. More than every other Tour combined probably. Can’t tell you how many juniors have hit it inside me on par 3’s in Holland!”

LIV player Richard Bland fired back at him and commented:

“Ed.. tell me where on DP World there’s been a hole like this? Because in 22yrs of playing the tour I can’t think of any. But maybe your 15 minutes on tour you know different.”

Ed replied reminding him about his career. He wrote:

"Where to start… Suppose it’s simple; in my 15 minutes I won more events than you did in 22 years. What the Tour has done (just to name a few); GolfSixes, Heineken hole at Himmerland, Beat the Pro in Holland. The Tour, which you spent 22 years on did ok for you mate."

It is important to note that Richard Bland turned pro in 1996 and has won two professional events, while Ed Pepperell has won four events since turning pro in 2011.

"15 minutes also lacks class" - Ed Pepperell fires back at a fan calling his reply irrelevant

The debate between Ed Pepperell and Richard Bland received mixed reactions from fans. Some supported the LIV golfer, while others posted in favor of Ed. However, Pepperell was slammed for commenting about Bland's career.

People found it irrelevant and wrote:

"I love Eddie. But “In my 15 minutes I won more events than you did in 22 years” in response to Blandy’s question might be accurate but is absolutely irrelevant. It is NOT a classy response."

In response, Ed Pepperell jotted:

"I suppose it isn’t. Then again I’ve been on Tour for over a decade, so referring to that as 15 minutes also lacks class. So, touché, one might say."

while others commented:

"Classy or not I wouldn’t be crap from a guy who I’m better than. Eddie Pepperell is a more accomplished player than Richard Bland."

LIV Golf Adelaide successfully concluded on Sunday, April 23, with Talor Gooch winning the tournament.

