“Elite golfers never top it and almost never hit it thin”: Jordan Spieth’s coach explains ‘little known secret’ for better ball striking

Being an elite golfer is not easy, and Jordan Spieth's coach has explained the exact reason why. The difference in style of strokes, nuances of posture and overall consistency is hard to acquire. These things come with experience, and according to Spieth's coach, a little known secret.

Jordan Spieth's coach Cameron McCormick says that pros go lower, while amateurs go higher. Better ball striking is built on hours and hours of practice as well as through the understanding of its techniques.

Elite golfers never top it and almost never hit it thin. It’s a little-known secret but essential to understanding for better ball-striking,” said McCormick via Golf.com.

The most important thing to remember is the location of the club handle on the downswing. McCormick explained the difference between how amateurs hold the club versus how the pros hold it via his Instagram.

“This is the ball-striking secret of the pros. And when you get it wrong, it’s likely the only reason you thin it, or even worse, top it. There are two arcs that we can talk about in the swing."

He went on to explain the difference between the arc that the clubhead takes around the body and the arc that the handle takes around the body while ball striking.

Jordan Spieth's coach points out subtle differences in amateur vs. pro ball striking

For pros, the arc of the handle is adjecant to their back thigh and is usual a little bit lower than when it first left off. For McCormick, this is what marks the difference between a pro and an amateur.

"Professional golfers on the downswing return the handle arc lower than where it left. Amateur players return the handle higher. You can see that difference."

To enhance one's swing, Jordan Spieth's coach explained that one should reverse hands while practicing.

“The drill is we’re going to reverse our hands on the club, and you’re going to make practice swings pushing the butt of the grip down to the ground. Late in the downswing, we can turn it into a live fire drill, push down."

Needless to say, McCormick's tips will prove useful for golfers who want to improve their ball striking.