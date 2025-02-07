Ian Poulter celebrated LIV Golf's latest announcement for all the UK golf fans on Friday. The league announced a free broadcast deal with ITV Sport, which will give all the golf fans in the United Kingdom free-to-air golf for the 2025 LIV Golf League. Poulter celebrated this news by posting a funny dance video on X (formerly Twitter), and fans reacted to this video by sharing their thoughts.

Ian Poulter shared a video of his fun dance on 'We No Speak Americano' song and wrote,

"Me when the @ITVSport UK @livgolf_league TV deal got announced @MjesticksGC."

Fans shared their thoughts by reacting to the broadcast announcement news along with Ian Poulter and his dance.

"Embarrassing"

"Extreme "dad dancing"

A fan gave Ian Poulter a nickname in the comments section and called him Polecat.

"Ian Polecat," tweeted a fan.

Another fan reacted to this news and said he would prefer watching it on YouTube rather than ITV.

"I'd prefer it to all be on YT, personally. ITV will stuff it with ads," a fan said.

Ian Poulter started his 2025 LIV Golf campaign yesterday, with the new season starting this week at Riyadh Golf Club in Saudi Arabia. He started off on a decent note as he carded -2 and remained T32 in the rankings after round one.

Meanwhile, LIV Golf Riyadh is the first professional men's golf tournament played under lights at night, which offers something new to the players as well.

2025 LIV Golf Riyadh round one leaderboard

Here are the individual and team rankings after round one of the 2025 LIV Golf Riyadh.

Individual

1 Adrian Meronk -10

2 Sebastián Muñoz -8

T3 Lee Westwood -7

T3 Tom McKibbin -7

T5 Charles Howell III -6

T5 Tyrrell Hatton -6

T5 Dean Burmester -6

T5 Caleb Surratt -6

T9 Marc Leishman -5

T9 Dustin Johnson -5

T9 Cameron Smith -5

T9 Jon Rahm -5

T9 Joaquín Niemann -5

T9 David Puig -5

T15 Sergio Garcia -4

T15 Henrik Stenson -4

T15 Wade Ormsby -4

T15 Brendan Steele -4

T15 Danny Lee -4

T15 Ben Campbell -4

T15 Sam Horsfield -4

T15 Lucas Herbert -4

T15 Matthew Wolff -4

T24 Paul Casey -3

T24 Bubba Watson -3

T24 Peter Uihlein -3

T24 Anirban Lahiri -3

T24 Patrick Reed -3

T24 Thomas Pieters -3

T24 Abraham Ancer -3

T24 Bryson DeChambeau -3

T32 Graeme McDowell -2

T32 Kevin Na -2

T32 Ian Poulter -2

T32 Richard Bland -2

T32 Martin Kaymer -2

T32 Harold Varner III -2

T32 Mito Pereira -2

T32 Chieh-Po Lee -2

T40 Louis Oosthuizen -1

T40 Anthony Kim -1

T40 Cameron Tringale -1

T40 Ollie Schniederjans -1

T40 Yubin Jang -1

T45 Jason Kokrak E

T45 Carlos Ortiz E

T45 Talor Gooch E

T45 Luis Masaveu E

T49 Charl Schwartzel +1

T49 Branden Grace +1

T49 Frederik Kjettrup +1

T52 Matt Jones +2

T52 Brooks Koepka +2

54 Andy Ogletree +3

Teams

1 Legion XIII GC -24

2 Majesticks GC -17

T3 Crushers GC -15

T3 Torque GC -15

5 RangeGoats GC -14

T6 4Aces GC -13

T6 Cleeks GC -13

T8 Ripper GC -12

T8 Fireballs GC -12

10 IronHeads GC -11

11 Stinger GC -5

12 HyFlyers GC -3

13 Smash GC E

