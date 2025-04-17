"Embarrassing for PGA" - Fans react to the Tour's 'wild' call to ban Wesley Bryan for playing LIV Duels

Fans have reacted to the PGA Tour's decision to ban Wesley Bryan for playing LIV Duels, a YouTube match. Bryan's participation has been deemed a violation of the PGA Tour's policies regarding involvement with rival tours, as per Monday Q.

Six YouTube creators teed off alongside six LIV golfers for a nine-hole scramble at the YouTube match. While other creators were warned of potential disciplinary action, only Bryan has been penalized. The suspension was issued a day after Grant Horvat posted the video on his YouTube channel.

Despite his suspension, Wesley Bryan has thanked the PGA Tour, saying (via Monday Q):

"For the last eight or nine years, the opportunities have been amazing. I'm extremely grateful to the Tour for that. I don't want this to be the end of my professional golf career."

Popular golf account NUCLRGOLF shared the news of Bryan's suspension on his X page, writing;

"#DEVELOPING — Wesley Bryan has been ‘suspended indefinitely’ from the PGA TOUR after participating in the LIV ‘Duels’ Creator event."

Fans took to the comments section to express disbelief and frustration, calling the PGA Tour a "snoozefest" compared to creator golf.

"That's just wild," one fan commented.

"Honestly, I’d rather watch creator golf on YouTube anyway — way more entertaining than the snoozefest the Tour’s become," another fan said.

"This is bringing the PGA backwards after such a great masters. Don't ruin the momentum," one fan wrote.

Some fans questioned the inconsistency of suspending Wesley Bryan while Grant Horvat received a PGA Tour invite to the Barracuda Championship. They called it "disappointing" and unfair to creators who positively impact the game.

"Wesley gets suspended but Grant gets invited, wtf is this?" a fan asked.

"Suspended from the PGA Tour cuz he was in a YouTube video," another fan commented.

"Extremely disappointing. Let creators create. The Bryan Bros are awesome people and good for the game," one fan wrote.

Bryan finished 128th in the FedEx Cup Fall standings in the 2024 season, losing his full PGA Tour status.

A look at Wesley Bryan's professional career

Wesley Bryan turned professional in 2012. He initially played on mini-tours before joining the Korn Ferry Tour card in 2016. He clinched three victories on the Korn Ferry Tour, earning him an immediate PGA Tour card.

Bryan has played 156 tournaments on the PGA Tour and has made the cut in 82 of them. He has four wins, three on the Korn Ferry Tour and one on the PGA Tour. His lone win came at the 2017 RBC Heritage, which he won by one stroke over Luke Donald.

Let's take a look at Wesley Bryan's best performances in his professional career:

2017 RBC Heritage: 1 (PGA Tour)

1 (PGA Tour) 2017 Genesis Open: T4 (PGA Tour)

T4 (PGA Tour) 2024 Corales Puntacana Championship: 2 (PGA Tour)

2 (PGA Tour) 2016 Chitimacha Louisiana Open: 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

1 (Korn Ferry Tour) 2016 El Bosque Mexico Championship: 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

1 (Korn Ferry Tour) 2016 Digital Ally Open: 1 (Korn Ferry Tour)

1 (Korn Ferry Tour) 2017 The Honda Classic: T4 (PGA Tour)

T4 (PGA Tour) 2017 John Deere Classic: T3 (PGA Tour)

T3 (PGA Tour) 2017 Valspar Championship: T7 (PGA Tour)

T7 (PGA Tour) 2016 Lincoln Land Charity Championship: T2 (Korn Ferry Tour)

T2 (Korn Ferry Tour) 2017 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament: T9 (Japan Golf Tour)

T9 (Japan Golf Tour) 2024 World Wide Technology Championship: T6 (PGA Tour)

T6 (PGA Tour) 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic: T12 (PGA Tour)

T12 (PGA Tour) 2016 John Deere Classic: T8 (PGA Tour)

T8 (PGA Tour) 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship: T12 (PGA Tour)

T12 (PGA Tour) 2024 Procore Championship: T13 (PGA Tour)

T13 (PGA Tour) 2016 Panama Claro Championship: T7 (Korn Ferry Tour)

T7 (Korn Ferry Tour) 2016 Servientrega Championship: T6 (Korn Ferry Tour)

T6 (Korn Ferry Tour) 2023 Puerto Rico Open: 6 (PGA Tour)

6 (PGA Tour) 2016 Nashville Golf Open: T9 (Korn Ferry Tour)

T9 (Korn Ferry Tour) 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship: T15 (PGA Tour)

