“Embarrassing”; “W Tiger and Augusta” – Fans divided as Tiger Woods set to make ‘The Loop’ at Augusta National

Fans on social media have reacted to Tiger Woods’ new partnership with Augusta National to create an exclusive nine-hole par-3 golf course. The American golfer has recently announced the big news by sharing a lot on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

His golf design company, TGR Design, will collaborate with Augusta National to create a golf course called "The Loop" in Augusta. Moreover, he will also open a TGL Learning Lab in 2028 in partnership with the host of the Masters.

Nuclr Golf shared the news on its X account, writing:

"Fred Ridley announced today that Tiger Woods & TGR Design will create a nine-hole par-3 course called ‘The Loop’ at The Patch in Augusta, GA. Additionally, Tiger will open a fourth TGR Learning Lab, in partnership with Augusta National starting in 2028.@TWlegion"

Fans in the comment section reacted to the news, but they had mixed reactions. Some called it embarrassing, while some praised the five-time Masters winner.

"W Tiger and Augusta. Par 3 courses are GOATed," another fan wrote.

"Love it," one more fan added.

"I love how the sport of Golf treats Tiger," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, some took a jibe at the collaboration while talking about the price for playing at the golf course.

"Embarrassing," a fan wrote.

"And the public will never be able to play it. Only ultra wealthy people will be able to," a fan added.

"$165/9 holes," another fan wrote.

"The patch is about to go from $37 bucks to play to $370," another fan wrote.

Tiger Woods last year launched his clothing brand Sun Day Red, and it made the headlines for its high rates. Seemingly as the American is set for another big project, fans took a jibe at it.

Also, it is important to note that Tiger Woods earlier this month launched his second TGR Learning Lab center in Philadelphia, and he is teaming up with Augusta National for another center to help young kids with education and overall development.

Is Tiger Woods playing at the Masters 2025?

Although Woods is eligible to play at the Masters this year, sadly fans will not be able to see him at the Major. The American is still recovering from his Achilles surgery, which he had last month, and is taking time away from the greens to focus on his recovery.

This year’s Masters field consists of 95 players after Vijay Singh announced his withdrawal from the major. The rest of the field includes defending champion Scottie Scheffler and 12 of the LIV golfers. But sadly, Woods will not be there.

The 15-time Major winner, however, played at the Masters in 2024 and even made the cut in the tournament but struggled in the third round when he carded 82 and then 77 in the final round to settle in 60th, apparently at the bottom of the leaderboard after four rounds.

The 2025 Masters will officially begin this Thursday, April 10.

