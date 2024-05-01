"These prices are STEEP" - Fans disappointed with high pricing of Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red brand

Tiger Woods launched his clothing brand Sun Day Red in February in collaboration with his golf equipment brand TaylorMade. The collaboration came after Woods ended his 27-year-old partnership with Nike.

Woods, who was earlier seen in Nike T-shirts earlier, has been seen sporting Sun Day Red in the tournaments that followed. He wore Sun Day Red in the 2024 Genesis Invitational and also at the Augusta National Golf Club last month.

The clothing line was made available to the public on May 1. Tiger Woods said about Sun Day Red (via Sky Sports):

"Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it's on the course, or in life. We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make."

However, the prices of the products on the website haven't impressed his fans. Even though fans were happy about the apparel going public, they were disappointed with the high prices of Sun Day Red.

Some of the reactions on X (formerly Twitter) are as follows:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to the Sun Day Red website, the apparel identifies itself as "a brand that promises to bring a new and elevated standard to performance wear and luxury lifestyle fashion."

Its clothing is characterized by "never-before-seen patterns, fabrication, and technical detailing intended to elevate all levels of play."

Tiger Woods appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a day before Sun Day Red launch

Tiger Woods had a brief appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he discussed his clothing brand Sun Day Red on Tuesday, May 1. He sported wearing a blue T-shirt on the show.

Expand Tweet

Woods said that the brand is named Sun Day Red because he has won many golf tournaments on Sundays wearing red.

When asked by Fallon about his affection for red and how it became his favorite color, Woods said:

"My mom thought that (red) was my power color, or some BS thing like that, so I end up wearing red and end up winning some golf tournaments. And then to spite her, I wore blue, and I did not win those tournaments. So Mom is always right."

The Sun Day Red website said that Woods’ mother, Kultida, viewed the color red as representing strength and dominance. The belief was strengthened when Woods started winning in red.

Talking about his brand on the show, Tiger Woods said that it aims to put athletes first and to help them perform better. He said:

"It's about athletes being first and designing something for the athlete so that we can perform at a higher level. Here we are with Sun Day Red."

The Sun Day Red website also confirmed Woods' participation in the 2024 PGA Championship as it goes:

"The Hunt is a preview of the colors Tiger will be wearing at the 2024 PGA Championship."

Tiger Woods was last seen on the course at the 2024 Masters.