Tiger Woods makes appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of his clothing line's launch

Tiger Woods, the golf legend, made a brief 8-minute appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, April 30. The appearance came one day before the launch of Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red's men's clothing line.

Tiger Woods,48, stated that the inspiration behind the clothing line was to design something for athletes to elevate their performances.

"It's about athletes being first and designing something for the athlete so that we can perform at a higher level. Here we are with Sun Day Red."

He said his clothing line was named Sun Day Red as he had won many tournaments wearing red.

Woods also explained how Red became his favourite colour. While talking to Jimmy Fallon, Woods said:

"My mom thought that (red) was my power color, or some BS thing like that, so I end up wearing red and end up winning some golf tournaments. And then to spite her, I wore blue,nand I did not win those tournaments. So Mom is always right."

Expand Tweet

Woods sported a blue T-shirt featuring the logo of "Sun Day Red" across the chest during the show. Sun Day Red was a-nnounced in February at a Los Angeles event before the Genesis Invitational. He was seen wearing it at the Genesis Invitational and then at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Tiger Woods also shared a laugh with Jimmy Fallon over tree memes

On The Tonight Show, Tiger Woods also shared a laugh with Jimmy Fallon over his viral meme image at the Masters where he's seen shaking hands with a tree.

Woods clarified that he was shaking hands with Verne Lundquist. Fallon showed several memes to the audience over the image.

Expand Tweet

In the show, Woods' skill of executing a driver shot while down on his knees was also discussed. Woods also talked about how he scored his first hole-in-one at a mere 8 years old. He also invited Fallon for a game of ping-pong this year.

At the beginning of the year, Woods announced his split with Nike. Woods has had a long partnership with the sports conglomerate for 27 years. He started wearing his own brand thereafter.

"Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it's on the course, or in life. We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make."

The brand is being launched in partnership with TaylorMade, a sports manufacturing company, with whom Woods' signed an equipment deal in 2017. The Sun Day Red website explains that its MVP is Tiger Woods, one of the world's greatest and most celebrated athletes. The brand promises to craft unparalleled performance apparel for players and individuals to compete both in golf and in life.

Tiger Woods last appeared on the golf course at Augusta National Golf Club in the 2024 Masters. He created a record for making the most consecutive cuts at the prestigious venue. However, a slump in the third round saw him finishing at T60.