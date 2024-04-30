Tiger Woods' iconic partnership with Nike came to an end after almost three decades. Instead of finding a new partner, Woods decided it was time to launch his own brand - Sun Day Red. Known for wearing his prominent red shirt on every Sunday of tournaments, Tiger Woods decided to dedicate his brand to some of the most successful days he has had on the course.

Sun Day Red, launched in collaboration with TaylorMade ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational, features a tiger as a logo with fifteen stripes to pay homage to his fifteen Major tournament wins. Now, according to TWLegion, a golf X (formerly Twitter) account, Tiger Woods is currently in New York and preparing to appear live on the Today Show to promote his brand.

"JUST IN: Tiger is in New York City and will appear live on @TODAYshow tomorrow morning for the launch of Sun Day Red."

Woods' brand ethos embodies the love for the game of golf, on the course and off it as well. The athlete-centered brand aims to give a golfer the best apparel possible.

Tiger Woods' brand will feature shirts, hoodies, jackets, pullovers, caps, gloves, and other accessories. The products are expected to go live on May 1 for fans in North America and Woods is expected to announce the activation of the brand on the Today Show.

"Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing" - Tiger Woods explains the ideology behind his new apparel brand

Sun Day Red acts as an extension of Woods' partnership with TaylorMade, with whom he signed an equipment deal in 2017. Woods wore his last Nike shirt at the 2023 PNC Championship, after which he made the switch to wearing his own brand. He was seen wearing the new polo at the Genesis Invitational earlier this year.

Speaking about his brand, Woods said via Sky Sports:

"Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it's on the course, or in life. We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make."

Woods has spent time developing the line based on his own experience while playing. The website defines the line as 'innovative performance wear and luxury lifestyle fashion'. While the line is currently only available for males, it is expected to expand into female and children's wear as well.